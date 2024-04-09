Quick Links
Discover The Dragonforged, a pivotal character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 who offers unique items and upgrades to enhance your journey. This guide will help you locate The Dragonforged and detail his offerings across different game phases.
How to Find The Dragonforged
The Dragonforged resides within the mystical confines of the Bay Wayside Shrine, situated on the Olta’Battahl Coastline. While your path may naturally converge with his during the "Flickering Shadows" quest, an adventurous spirit can lead you to him sooner through the perilous Guerco Cavern.
Early Access Route to The Dragonforged:
- Depart from Checkpoint Rest Town, taking the northern exit and veering east at the intersection.
- Cross the bridge northward, continuing east past the first intersection, maintaining your course and avoiding side paths.
- Upon reaching the Bridge of Theodracus the Second, trace your steps back slightly and venture south to discover the entrance to Guerco Cavern.
The Dragonforged Main Game Offerings
In the primary storyline of Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged provides adventurers with essential items to aid their journey, all purchasable with Wyrmslife Crystal (WLC).
Wyrmslife Crystal
The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement.
Items Available from The Dragonforged (Main Game):
|
Item
|
Cost (in WLC)
|
3
|
20
|
8
The Dragonforged also offers a unique enhancement service called Wyrmfire Smithing, which can upgrade your equipment one rank past its maximum, concurrently reducing the item's weight by half.
The Dragonforged Post-Game Inventory
After completing the main storyline, The Dragonforged's inventory expands, featuring the best equipment in the game, ideal for adventurers looking to maximize their prowess.
Post-Game Items for Sale:
|
Item
|
Type
|
Cost (in WLC)
|
Ferrystone x3
|
Item
|
3
|
Portcrystal x1
|
Item
|
20
|
Unmaking Arrow x1
|
Item
|
8
|
Dragon’s Dogma
|
Sword
|
110
|
Dragon’s Rancor
|
Bow
|
110
|
Dragon’s Vein
|
Daggers
|
110
|
Dragon’s Nous
|
Staff
|
110
|
Dragon’s Bite
|
Greatsword
|
110
|
Dragon’s Wit
|
Archistaff
|
110
|
Duospear
|
110
|
Magickal Bow
|
110
|
Dragonswail Litany
|
Censer
|
110
|
Dragon’s Aegis
|
Shield
|
40
|
Subjugator’s Sallet
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Blazing Soul
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Cavalier Hat
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Shrouded Helm
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Cleric’s Hood
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Deadly Nightshade
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Dragon Knight’s Helm
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Living Altar
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Ancient Galea
|
Helmet
|
20
|
Stygian Omen
|
Body
|
70
|
Vashara Scaleskin
|
Body
|
70
|
Heroic Coat
|
Body
|
70
|
Dvarapala
|
Body
|
70
|
Sacral Robe
|
Body
|
70
|
Silhouette of Sorcery
|
Body
|
70
|
Duelist’s Coat
|
Body
|
70
|
Totemic Shroud
|
Body
|
70
|
Resonance Armor
|
Body
|
70
|
Executioner’s Greaves
|
Legs
|
30
|
Mettlesome Cuisses
|
Legs
|
30
|
Eagle-Eye Cuisses
|
Legs
|
30
|
Cliff Leapers
|
Legs
|
30
|
Scholar’s Breeches
|
Legs
|
30
|
Strider’s Greaves
|
Legs
|
30
|
Runic Gaiters
|
Legs
|
30
This comprehensive inventory ensures that adventurers can rely on The Dragonforged for top-tier equipment and enhancements, whether in the heat of the main storyline or the expansive freedom of the post-game.
In New Game Plus, The Dragonforged introduces additional services that offer significant advantages for a daily cost. Here's a detailed table of the new features available:
The Dragonforged New Game Plus Enhancements
Upon entering New Game Plus in Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged not only maintains his post-game inventory but also adds unique features to aid adventurers further. One of the key additions is the ability to Receive Blessing, providing substantial buffs for a duration of one day in exchange for Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC).
Blessings Offered by The Dragonforged in New Game Plus:
|
Boon
|
Description
|
Cost (in WLC)
|
Experience
|
Increased Experience
|
30
|
Vocational
|
Increased Discipline
|
30
|
Unflagging Vigor
|
Increased Stamina Recovery
|
30
|
Charming Aura
|
Increased Affinity
|
30
Dragon's Dogma 2: Wyrmslife Crystal Locations