Discover The Dragonforged, a pivotal character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 who offers unique items and upgrades to enhance your journey. This guide will help you locate The Dragonforged and detail his offerings across different game phases.

How to Find The Dragonforged

The Dragonforged resides within the mystical confines of the Bay Wayside Shrine, situated on the Olta’Battahl Coastline. While your path may naturally converge with his during the "Flickering Shadows" quest, an adventurous spirit can lead you to him sooner through the perilous Guerco Cavern.

Early Access Route to The Dragonforged:

Depart from Checkpoint Rest Town, taking the northern exit and veering east at the intersection. Cross the bridge northward, continuing east past the first intersection, maintaining your course and avoiding side paths. Upon reaching the Bridge of Theodracus the Second, trace your steps back slightly and venture south to discover the entrance to Guerco Cavern.

The Dragonforged Main Game Offerings

In the primary storyline of Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged provides adventurers with essential items to aid their journey, all purchasable with Wyrmslife Crystal (WLC).

Items Available from The Dragonforged (Main Game):

Item Cost (in WLC) Ferrystone 3 Portcrystal 20 Unmaking Arrow 8

The Dragonforged also offers a unique enhancement service called Wyrmfire Smithing, which can upgrade your equipment one rank past its maximum, concurrently reducing the item's weight by half.

The Dragonforged Post-Game Inventory

After completing the main storyline, The Dragonforged's inventory expands, featuring the best equipment in the game, ideal for adventurers looking to maximize their prowess.

Post-Game Items for Sale:

Item Type Cost (in WLC) Ferrystone x3 Item 3 Portcrystal x1 Item 20 Unmaking Arrow x1 Item 8 Dragon’s Dogma Sword 110 Dragon’s Rancor Bow 110 Dragon’s Vein Daggers 110 Dragon’s Nous Staff 110 Dragon’s Bite Greatsword 110 Dragon’s Wit Archistaff 110 Lindworm Fang Duospear 110 Grianmhar Magickal Bow 110 Dragonswail Litany Censer 110 Dragon’s Aegis Shield 40 Subjugator’s Sallet Helmet 20 Blazing Soul Helmet 20 Cavalier Hat Helmet 20 Shrouded Helm Helmet 20 Cleric’s Hood Helmet 20 Deadly Nightshade Helmet 20 Dragon Knight’s Helm Helmet 20 Living Altar Helmet 20 Ancient Galea Helmet 20 Stygian Omen Body 70 Vashara Scaleskin Body 70 Heroic Coat Body 70 Dvarapala Body 70 Sacral Robe Body 70 Silhouette of Sorcery Body 70 Duelist’s Coat Body 70 Totemic Shroud Body 70 Resonance Armor Body 70 Executioner’s Greaves Legs 30 Mettlesome Cuisses Legs 30 Eagle-Eye Cuisses Legs 30 Cliff Leapers Legs 30 Scholar’s Breeches Legs 30 Strider’s Greaves Legs 30 Runic Gaiters Legs 30

This comprehensive inventory ensures that adventurers can rely on The Dragonforged for top-tier equipment and enhancements, whether in the heat of the main storyline or the expansive freedom of the post-game.

In New Game Plus, The Dragonforged introduces additional services that offer significant advantages for a daily cost. Here's a detailed table of the new features available:

The Dragonforged New Game Plus Enhancements

Upon entering New Game Plus in Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged not only maintains his post-game inventory but also adds unique features to aid adventurers further. One of the key additions is the ability to Receive Blessing, providing substantial buffs for a duration of one day in exchange for Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC).

Blessings Offered by The Dragonforged in New Game Plus:

Boon Description Cost (in WLC) Experience Increased Experience 30 Vocational Increased Discipline 30 Unflagging Vigor Increased Stamina Recovery 30 Charming Aura Increased Affinity 30