Key Takeaways

  • The Dragonforged offers essential items and upgrades in Dragon's Dogma 2, accessible in various game phases.
  • You can find The Dragonforged early by navigating through Guerco Cavern and later access top-tier equipment.
  • In New Game Plus, The Dragonforged provides blessings like increased experience and affinity for a daily WLC cost.

Welcome, Arisen!

Discover The Dragonforged, a pivotal character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 who offers unique items and upgrades to enhance your journey. This guide will help you locate The Dragonforged and detail his offerings across different game phases.

How to Find The Dragonforged

The Dragonforged resides within the mystical confines of the Bay Wayside Shrine, situated on the Olta’Battahl Coastline. While your path may naturally converge with his during the "Flickering Shadows" quest, an adventurous spirit can lead you to him sooner through the perilous Guerco Cavern.

Early Access Route to The Dragonforged:

  1. Depart from Checkpoint Rest Town, taking the northern exit and veering east at the intersection.
  2. Cross the bridge northward, continuing east past the first intersection, maintaining your course and avoiding side paths.
  3. Upon reaching the Bridge of Theodracus the Second, trace your steps back slightly and venture south to discover the entrance to Guerco Cavern.

The Dragonforged Main Game Offerings

In the primary storyline of Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged provides adventurers with essential items to aid their journey, all purchasable with Wyrmslife Crystal (WLC).

Wyrmslife Crystal
icon 0.01
The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement. 5000
Wyrmslife Crystal

The crystallized blood of a draconic creature. Used in high-order enhancement.

Items Available from The Dragonforged (Main Game):

Item

Cost (in WLC)

Ferrystone

3

Portcrystal

20

Unmaking Arrow

8

The Dragonforged also offers a unique enhancement service called Wyrmfire Smithing, which can upgrade your equipment one rank past its maximum, concurrently reducing the item's weight by half.

The Dragonforged Post-Game Inventory

After completing the main storyline, The Dragonforged's inventory expands, featuring the best equipment in the game, ideal for adventurers looking to maximize their prowess.

Post-Game Items for Sale:

Item

Type

Cost (in WLC)

Ferrystone x3

Item

3

Portcrystal x1

Item

20

Unmaking Arrow x1

Item

8

Dragon’s Dogma

Sword

110

Dragon’s Rancor

Bow

110

Dragon’s Vein

Daggers

110

Dragon’s Nous

Staff

110

Dragon’s Bite

Greatsword

110

Dragon’s Wit

Archistaff

110

Lindworm Fang

Duospear

110

Grianmhar

Magickal Bow

110

Dragonswail Litany

Censer

110

Dragon’s Aegis

Shield

40

Subjugator’s Sallet

Helmet

20

Blazing Soul

Helmet

20

Cavalier Hat

Helmet

20

Shrouded Helm

Helmet

20

Cleric’s Hood

Helmet

20

Deadly Nightshade

Helmet

20

Dragon Knight’s Helm

Helmet

20

Living Altar

Helmet

20

Ancient Galea

Helmet

20

Stygian Omen

Body

70

Vashara Scaleskin

Body

70

Heroic Coat

Body

70

Dvarapala

Body

70

Sacral Robe

Body

70

Silhouette of Sorcery

Body

70

Duelist’s Coat

Body

70

Totemic Shroud

Body

70

Resonance Armor

Body

70

Executioner’s Greaves

Legs

30

Mettlesome Cuisses

Legs

30

Eagle-Eye Cuisses

Legs

30

Cliff Leapers

Legs

30

Scholar’s Breeches

Legs

30

Strider’s Greaves

Legs

30

Runic Gaiters

Legs

30

This comprehensive inventory ensures that adventurers can rely on The Dragonforged for top-tier equipment and enhancements, whether in the heat of the main storyline or the expansive freedom of the post-game.

In New Game Plus, The Dragonforged introduces additional services that offer significant advantages for a daily cost. Here's a detailed table of the new features available:

The Dragonforged New Game Plus Enhancements

Upon entering New Game Plus in Dragon's Dogma 2, The Dragonforged not only maintains his post-game inventory but also adds unique features to aid adventurers further. One of the key additions is the ability to Receive Blessing, providing substantial buffs for a duration of one day in exchange for Wyrmslife Crystals (WLC).

Blessings Offered by The Dragonforged in New Game Plus:

Boon

Description

Cost (in WLC)

Experience

Increased Experience

30

Vocational

Increased Discipline

30

Unflagging Vigor

Increased Stamina Recovery

30

Charming Aura

Increased Affinity

30

