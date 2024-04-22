The Feast of Deception marks the climactic conclusion of Captain Brant's questline in Dragon's Dogma 2. This final quest involves attending the coronation of the false Sovran, where you'll confront surprising twists and significant challenges. Here's a step-by-step guide to navigating this pivotal quest.

Preparing for the Coronation

Before you can attend the false Sovran's coronation, you must ensure you're adequately attired to blend in and not arouse suspicion:

Courtly Set : Don your Courtly Set, the Courtly Tunic Courtly Breeches

: Don your Courtly Set, the Meeting with Brant: Once appropriately dressed, meet with Captain Brant who will provide a crucial briefing and express his concerns. He'll warn you of the risks involved and ensure you are prepared to proceed.

Triggering the Coronation Event

Initiate the Event : Inform Brant of your readiness to proceed, which triggers a cutscene. You attempt to enter the coronation venue during this scene but face an unexpected interruption.

: Inform Brant of your readiness to proceed, which triggers a cutscene. You attempt to enter the coronation venue during this scene but face an unexpected interruption. A Strange Presence: As you try to enter, your Pawn senses a strange presence, halting your progress. It's revealed that the false Sovran possesses a 'godsway'—a powerful relic capable of controlling Pawns and mimicking the powers of the Arisen.

Regrouping with Brant

Return to the Tavern : After the unsettling discovery, return to the Tavern with Brant. He advises you to wait while he devises a plan to tackle the new threat posed by the false Sovran's capabilities.

: After the unsettling discovery, return to the Tavern with Brant. He advises you to wait while he devises a plan to tackle the new threat posed by the false Sovran's capabilities. Passing Time: Spend some time sleeping or sitting on the bench behind Brant to allow time for him to formulate his strategy.

Receiving New Orders and Rewards

Consultation and Reward : Once enough time has passed, speak with Brant again in the Tavern. He will outline a new plan involving traveling to the Battahl region to consult with an oracle who may have insights into dealing with the godsway.

: Once enough time has passed, speak with Brant again in the Tavern. He will outline a new plan involving traveling to the Battahl region to consult with an oracle who may have insights into dealing with the godsway. Border Entry Permit: Brant provides you with a Border Entry Permit

Border Entry Permit A permit allowing the bearer to pass through the checkpoint on the Vermund-Battahl border. Once held by an agent, it bears the crest of the Battahli palace.

How to Use the Portcrystal

Portcrystal Usage: The Portcrystal

Portcrystal A marker to be placed anywhere one might wish to return; use of a Ferrystone will transport you there in an instant.

Transitioning to the Next Quest

Nation of the Lambent Flame: Completion of The Feast of Deception seamlessly transitions into the next main story quest, Nation of the Lambent Flame. This quest continues your journey into the deeper political intrigues and battles that await in Dragon's Dogma 2.