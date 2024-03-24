Key Takeaways Craft or combine flowers to make a Bunch of Flowers for Daphne.

Help Daphne find silver ore for a magical spell.

Aid Daphne by providing gold ore and Detoxifying Decoctions to purify the river and treat the sick.

"The Gift of Giving" side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is started near The Gracious Hand in the Vernworth slums at night. A girl by the name of Daphne will be seeking help in getting a present for those that care for her at the orphanage.

Flowers for Daphne

What you need to do next is prepare a Bunch of Flowers for Daphne. You can make the Bunch of Flowers item by combining Noonbloom and Sunbloom flowers. Or you can also combine the Moonglow and Sunbloom as well if you have them ready and available. Go ahead and deliver the flowers to Daphne, she’ll express her gratitude before asking another favor of you.

Noonbloom A rare variety of sunbloom, prized for its subtle hue. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use. 0.1 600 Noonbloom A rare variety of sunbloom, prized for its subtle hue. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Moonglow A flower that emits a faint glow at night. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use. 0.1 400 Moonglow A flower that emits a faint glow at night. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

Sunbloom A commonplace flower that flourishes across the land. Its petals retain the sunâ€™s warmth. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use. 0.1 200 Sunbloom A commonplace flower that flourishes across the land. Its petals retain the sunâ€™s warmth. Combine it with other materials to produce aught of use.

The Spell She Seeks

Daphne was told about a magick spell that will allow you to meet with whoever you like. She will need a silver stone to put under her pillow before saying the magick words to the spell. Daphne would like some help with finding the stone as she can’t find it herself. The silver stone in question is silver ore, and it’s obtainable via a vendor or a mining node spread throughout the game. She thanks you for the silver and will divulge some more information as to why she would want to have such a spell at her disposal. Make sure to return in a few days’ time to see how her quest had gone.

Silver Ore An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment. 0.2 500 Silver Ore An ore found in abundance among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.

River Madness

When you come back to visit Daphne, you’ll find out that the river nearby is filthy. The church uses gold ore to purify the river, so they may use it to make holy water. Daphne will then ask if you’d be willing to bring back some gold ore to her. Bring back two pieces of the gold ore to progress the quest further. Gold ore can be bought from a shop, but if you’re looking to save money, it can be mined as well.

When you give Daphne the gold ore she’ll ask for some more help. The river has been getting much worse and people nearby are getting sick from it. She asks you to bring back some medicine to help the priests with treating the sick folk. You will need to either craft or buy 5 Detoxifying Decoctions and bring them back to Daphne. They are 500 gold a piece and sold at Philbert’s Sundries in the Merchant Quarter.

Gold Ore A rare and precious ore, found among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment. 0.2 1000 Gold Ore A rare and precious ore, found among the mountains and crags of Vermund's hinterlands. Can be used to enhance equipment.

Detoxifying Decoction A decoction that counteracts poisons and venoms. Use it to cure the blighted debilitation. 0.1 500 Detoxifying Decoction A decoction that counteracts poisons and venoms. Use it to cure the blighted debilitation.

Quest Reward

You will receive 100 gold and 1 Golden Trove Beetle for doing your part in helping Daphne during this quest.