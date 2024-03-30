Key Takeaways Evacuate the Volcanic Island Camp to save key NPCs like Ernesto & Cliodhna, while dealing with Lamond's stubbornness.

Use Agamen Volcanic Island Portcrystal for quick access. Convince NPCs to evacuate and escort them to safety.

Completing the quest rewards 20,000 XP, 15,000 G, 40 Wyrmslife Crystals, and unlocks the Magick Archer class.

The post-game quest The Importance of Aiding Ernesto in Dragon’s Dogma 2 thrusts players into a compelling scenario on the Volcanic Island Camp, where the Arisen, along with Ernesto, faces the challenge of convincing every inhabitant to evacuate amidst impending danger. Here's a step-by-step guide to navigating this quest successfully.

The Importance of Aiding Ernesto Quest Overview

Location: Volcanic Island Camp, southeast of Bakbattahl.

Objective: Evacuate the camp, ensuring the safety of Ernesto, Cliodhna, Gautstafr, and the obstinate Lamond.

Starting the Quest

Location Access : Use the Agamen Volcanic Island Portcrystal for swift access. Navigate east then south, overcoming terrain obstacles due to the region's destruction.

: Use the Agamen Volcanic Island Portcrystal for swift access. Navigate east then south, overcoming terrain obstacles due to the region's destruction. Finding Ernesto: Locate Ernesto within the main town area, identifiable by his distinctive red and black Beastren armor. Engage in dialogue, shifting his focus towards evacuation once mentioned.

Escorting Cliodhna and Gautstafr

Strategic Portcrystal : Optionally place a Portcrystal at the camp to facilitate future travels.

: Optionally place a Portcrystal at the camp to facilitate future travels. Locating the Duo : Exit the camp from the west and head along the main path until reaching their residence. Convince Cliodhna with Gautstafr's support to leave.

: Exit the camp from the west and head along the main path until reaching their residence. Convince Cliodhna with Gautstafr's support to leave. Alternative Travel Method : Experiment with using a Ferrystone to teleport NPCs, potentially using a Sealing Phial for one while carrying the other. This method is untested and theoretical.

: Experiment with using a Ferrystone to teleport NPCs, potentially using a Sealing Phial for one while carrying the other. This method is untested and theoretical. Return Journey: Escort them back to the camp, defending against hostile creatures en route. Utilize a Wakestone in case of their demise. Carrying Gautstafr or employing High Celerity magic can expedite the return.

Convincing Lamond to Evacuate

Finding Lamond : Locate Lamond at the hot springs. You have to use persuasive dialogue to encourage his cooperation.

: Locate Lamond at the hot springs. You have to use persuasive dialogue to encourage his cooperation. Persuasion Tactics: Suggest guarding Cliodhna and Gautstafr as a means to secure his agreement. Other options may result in his refusal to leave.

Rewards

Reporting Back: Inform Ernesto of the successful evacuation. The quest concludes with rewards including 20,000 XP, 15,000 G, and 40 Wyrmslife Crystals. Additionally, unlocking the Magick Archer class if not previously done.

Tips for Success

Preparation: Ensure your inventory is well-stocked with health potions, Wakestones, and other essential items for the journey and potential combat situations.

Party Composition : Consider the balance of your party, including a mix of offensive and defensive capabilities, as well as a mage for support spells like High Celerity.

: Consider the balance of your party, including a mix of offensive and defensive capabilities, as well as a mage for support spells like High Celerity. Environmental Awareness: Pay close attention to the terrain and enemy patterns, leveraging the environment to your advantage whenever possible.