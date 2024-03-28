Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers players a ton of interesting quests to undertake. Whether you’re attending a fancy masked ball or preventing a nasty gang of bandits from assassinating a princess, there’s always something big going on in this game that requires the help of the Arisen.

Equally important as the main missions with far-reaching consequences are the small side quests that flesh out the world and its characters. One of these quests is called The Ornate Box and comes with an interesting dilemma. Keep reading to find out more about this quest and whether it’s worth your time to complete it.

How To Start The Ornate Box Quest

To start the quest, you’ll need to make your way to Vernworth, the big town located in the southern portion of Vermund. Once there, you’ll want to visit the marketplace where you’ll witness an argument between the shopkeeper Auriol and a young man called Sven. The quest will automatically start as soon as you witness this argument. As it turns out, the two are arguing about an Ornate Box that caught Sven’s attention. The young man wants to buy the box from Auriol, but can’t afford the price and turns to the Arisen for help.

As soon as the boy notices you, he explains the situation and asks you to loan him 1,000 gold so he can buy the box. Given that you witnessed Sven running away from the guard shortly after entering Vernworth for the first time, you might be inclined to refuse the request. At first glance, the boy doesn’t seem particularly trustworthy. But should you give Sven the 1,000 G he needs to buy the Ornate Box anyway? Let’s find out.

The Ornate Box Quest Outcome And Rewards

Once the quest is triggered, you’ll have three options at your disposal, one of which involves simply refusing Sven’s request and walking away. Alternatively, you can either give him the gold or buy the Ornate Box yourself and then offer it to him as a gift. Both options will lead to the same outcome, but buying the box yourself is cheaper provided you completed the Medicament Predicament quest for Flora in Melve. Auriol happens to be Flora’s grandfather and will give you a 20% discount on all his wares for helping her, meaning you can buy the box for only 800 gold.

Regardless of how you choose to help Sven, the young man takes his leave and promises to reward you for your generosity the next time you meet him. Return to Vernworth after a few days to find Sven sitting next to the fountain in the middle of town. Accept his request to sit down for a chat and he’ll explain who he is and why he was struggling to buy the box himself. Return to the same spot after a few more days to meet Sven again and then a third time to learn the rest of his story.

You’ll get a reward from Sven every time you talk to him, but the quest won’t be marked as completed until your third and final conversation. Here’s the full list of rewards you’ll receive: