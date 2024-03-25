Key Takeaways Uncover the Phantom Oxcart mystery by overhearing a conversation in Vernworth.

Pursue the Oxcart plot, question Navil and seek Brant's help to reveal the operation.

Ride disguised on the Oxcart, face a goblin ambush, and guards to gather evidence in Battahl.

“The Phantom Oxcart” side quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 will trigger in Vernworth after you overhear an Oxcart operator complain about an Oxcart operating at night and ignoring regulations. This phantom Oxcart will now appear just after sunset.

The Phantom Oxcart

Go ahead and wait at a bench or rest until nighttime and head on out to the quest marker. You’ll be heading north-east of Vernworth. Exit town from that north-east entrance and make your way over. Once you reach the destination at the correct time, you’ll see an Oxcart seemingly show up out of thin air.

What we are met with is something very different from the Oxcarts that we are used to seeing. We’ll get a scene with a man named Navil discussing some totally not-so-shady business in the middle of the night. Another man, Mansenn, will exchange payment with Navil before hopping into his Oxcart now filled with pawns.

Question the Soldier

After you overhear the man buying pawns and witnessing the soldier selling them to him, you’ll be able to approach Navil for questioning. Let’s have a word with the man and find out more about this horrible operation he has entered into agreement with.

Navil is going to attempt to run away, chase him down and grab him to make sure that we can question him appropriately. Navil will give us some brief information and a document on the operation. He’s going to attempt to bribe you, you can either accept his gold and let him go or escort him to Vermund for his crimes.

Who is the Man Running the Oxcart Plot?

For the next step, we need to bring our newfound documents to someone with a connection to the palace. It's a good thing we know just the right man. Brant should still be hanging around the tavern in the middle of Vernworth. Give Brant our intel to see if we can gain some more insight into who might be abducting pawns. He’s going to come up with a plan to question the drive from the phantom Oxcart and find out where the pawns are being taken.

Pursuing the Oxcart

Brant will give you a couple of hints on what to do next for the quest here. You may pretend to be a pawn to get closer to the Oxcart, or you can carefully follow it and avoid suspicion. There is a trophy/achievement, “Are We There Yet?” if you do end up disguising yourself as a pawn to ride the Oxcart. All you need to do is remove your equipment and go back to the original spot we found it at.

It’s also important to note that, for this step, you cannot do anything that would give away your status as Arisen. You must not give pawn orders and unequip your weapons as well as gear. Approach the Oxcart in the usual spot at night and speak with Mansenn. He’ll say to get into the cart, and then we can examine the empty spot in the cart to progress further.

Some goblins are going to ambush us while we are on the Oxcart ride. Just punch the little blighters to death and hop back into the cart to continue your ride. Next, we will arrive at the border and some guards are going to attack us and the pawns. You must not retaliate, you just have to take the beating in order to move on to the final step in the quest.

Gather the Evidence and Report Your Findings

Once we finally make our way to Battahl, we will be met by a giant stone door. One of the guards will immediately recognize that we are not a pawn and the guards will become hostile. Quickly equip your gear and take care of the guards. Once they’ve been dispatched, you’ll receive the "Labor Requisition Orders", and you’ll want to take this to Brant.

Quest Rewards

You will receive a Ring of Momentum and 14,500 gold for helping figure out the Phantom Oxcart mystery.

Ring of Momentum A ring imbued with power. Moderately boosts maximum Stamina.