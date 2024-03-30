Key Takeaways Guide to completing "The Regentkin's Resolve" quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 in Vernworth.

In the post-game labyrinth of Dragon's Dogma 2 lies the quest The Regentkin's Resolve, a crucial mission in the Unmoored World setting. This guide details the evacuation of Vernworth from the encroaching red fog, starting with a conversation with Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn, leading to the pivotal character, Regentkin Sven, in his castle chambers.

The Regentkin's Resolve Quest Overview

Location: Vernworth in The Unmoored World

Objective: Evacuate Vernworth with the aid of Sven and ensure the safety of his mother, Disa.

Initiating the Quest

Meeting Captain Brant : Locate him at The Stardrop Inn for the quest initiation.

: Locate him at The Stardrop Inn for the quest initiation. Finding Sven: Proceed to Sven's chambers in the castle, as he's the key to orchestrating the evacuation.

Convincing Disa to Leave

Securing the Ornate Box : Find the box behind Disa in her room, uncovering a letter that reveals her motives. Deliver it to Sven to trigger a heartfelt reunion with Disa, convincing her to evacuate.

: Find the box behind Disa in her room, uncovering a letter that reveals her motives. Deliver it to Sven to trigger a heartfelt reunion with Disa, convincing her to evacuate. Alternative Method: If the box is missing, physically escort Disa to Sven's chambers. By carrying her. Be careful, though, as she may attempt to escape and she is quite wiggly. However you decide to do this, bring her to Sven for that important dialogue.

Acquiring Oxcarts for Evacuation

Locating Oxcarts : Head northwest of Vernworth, near the Portcrystal, to find the Oxcart station.

: Head northwest of Vernworth, near the Portcrystal, to find the Oxcart station. Dealing with Allard: Confront Allard, who has commandeered the Oxcarts for personal gain. Use intimidation or, ahem, physical persuasion to reclaim the Oxcarts for the citizens' evacuation.

Final Steps

Reporting to Sven: Return to Sven with news of the secured Oxcarts and Disa's agreement to evacuate. He will then proceed to inform the citizenry.

Quest Completion

Rewards: Successfully completing this quest yields 20,000 XP, 25,000 G, and 35 Wrymslife Crystals.

Tips for Success

Inventory Management : Ensure you have necessary supplies and equipment for potential confrontations, especially when dealing with Allard.

: Ensure you have necessary supplies and equipment for potential confrontations, especially when dealing with Allard. Dialogue Choices : Pay close attention to dialogue options, particularly with Disa and Allard, as they can significantly impact the quest's progression.

: Pay close attention to dialogue options, particularly with Disa and Allard, as they can significantly impact the quest's progression. Quick Travel: Utilize Portcrystals effectively to minimize travel time between critical locations, like the Oxcart station and Sven's chambers.