Key Takeaways Initiate "The Stolen Throne" quest by meeting Brant at The Stardrop Inn.

Acquire the Courtly Set for the masquerade, avoid expensive purchases.

Infiltrate Vernworth Hall, locate Waldhar's spectacles, gather intel, and report back to Brant for rewards.

The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 follows directly after The Caged Magistrate and requires completion of Seat of the Sovran. This quest involves infiltrating a masquerade at Vernworth Hall to gather intelligence on the Sovran. You will need an appropriate disguise and a strategy to navigate the event without alerting the guards. This walkthrough will guide you through the process from start to finish.

Step 1: Initiating the Quest

Location: The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth.

The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth. Starting the Quest: Meet Captain Brant on the balcony at night, following the completion of "Seat of the Sovran". Brant will brief you on the mission and provide you with the Eventide Mask

Step 2: Acquiring the Disguise

Required Attire: Courtly Set ( Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches ).

How to Acquire

Purchase: Available at local shops but expensive, costing over 150,000G per piece. Don't do this.

Find for Free:

They are stashed in two large bags inside the Comptroller’s Home or Watchmead’s Home in the Noble Quarter.

Complete the Ornate Box Quest to receive it as a reward.

Locate in a chest inside the masquerade hall during the day. You should be able to just walk right in before the masquerade even starts.

Step 3: Infiltrating Vernworth Hall

Location: Royal Quarter, south through the Noble Quarter to Vernworth Hall on the west side.

How to Get In

Confirm with the guard outside that the masquerade is taking place that evening. If not, pass the time until it does.

Once inside, observe the guests and layout. Head to the center for a brief scene featuring an inconspicuous man near the back of the hall.

Step 4: Locating Waldhar's Spectacles and the Sovran

Finding Waldhar's Spectacles:

After the central hall scene, head to the back of the room. Pass the first door guarded by sentries and enter the next room blocked by a lady.

Find Waldhar’s Spectacles on a cabinet in this room and pick them up if you spoke to Waldhar earlier.

Finding the Sovran:

Continue north and enter the northwest corner room. Behind a folding screen, you will find a chest containing the Courtly Set if you have not already found this.

Return to the corridor and follow the western wall to discover a hidden door between the two rooms you explored. Look closely at the walls to find this.

Step 5: The Hidden Passage and Concluding the Quest

Navigating the Hidden Passage:

Inside the passage, take the Allheal Elixir

Follow the ramparts north and enter the Rose Chateau Borderlie via an open window on your right.

Meeting Lady Wilhelmina and Learning Secrets:

Inside the Rose Chateau, Lady Wilhelmina will reveal a peephole to spy on the Sovran and his guests.

Gather the necessary intelligence and prepare to leave the masquerade.

Step 6: Reporting Back to Captain Brant

Exit Strategy: Although you are being hunted, Lady Wilhelmina has provided you with a pass for the chateau, allowing you to revisit whenever needed.

Although you are being hunted, Lady Wilhelmina has provided you with a pass for the chateau, allowing you to revisit whenever needed.
Final Report: Return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn and relay the information obtained during the masquerade.

Rewards: For completing the quest, receive a Wakestone

Tips for Success

Disguise is Key: Ensure you are fully disguised before entering Vernworth Hall to avoid detection.

Timing: Timing your visit for the masquerade is crucial. If needed, utilize the waiting mechanics to align with the event schedule—you can pass the time at taverns or sitting spots.

Stealth and Awareness: Remain aware of your surroundings and guard movements to navigate the hall and hidden passages without confrontation.