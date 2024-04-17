Quick Links

  • Initiate "The Stolen Throne" quest by meeting Brant at The Stardrop Inn.
  • Acquire the Courtly Set for the masquerade, avoid expensive purchases.
  • Infiltrate Vernworth Hall, locate Waldhar's spectacles, gather intel, and report back to Brant for rewards.

The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 follows directly after The Caged Magistrate and requires completion of Seat of the Sovran. This quest involves infiltrating a masquerade at Vernworth Hall to gather intelligence on the Sovran. You will need an appropriate disguise and a strategy to navigate the event without alerting the guards. This walkthrough will guide you through the process from start to finish.

Step 1: Initiating the Quest

  • Location: The Stardrop Inn, Vernworth.
  • Starting the Quest: Meet Captain Brant on the balcony at night, following the completion of "Seat of the Sovran". Brant will brief you on the mission and provide you with the Eventide Mask . You will need to acquire the rest of your masquerade attire separately.
Eventide Mask

A mask fashioned from the skin of a reptile. Worn by attendees of palace masquerades for the sake of anonymity.

Courtly Tunic

Formal raiment worn by palace attendants and visitors. None save the most ill-mannered boor would dare enter Vernworth Castle without it.

Step 2: Acquiring the Disguise

Required Attire: Courtly Set ( Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches ).

How to Acquire

Purchase: Available at local shops but expensive, costing over 150,000G per piece. Don't do this.

Find for Free:

  • They are stashed in two large bags inside the Comptroller’s Home or Watchmead’s Home in the Noble Quarter.
  • Complete the Ornate Box Quest to receive it as a reward.
  • Locate in a chest inside the masquerade hall during the day. You should be able to just walk right in before the masquerade even starts.
masquerade quest dd2-1
Step 3: Infiltrating Vernworth Hall

Location: Royal Quarter, south through the Noble Quarter to Vernworth Hall on the west side.

How to Get In

  • Confirm with the guard outside that the masquerade is taking place that evening. If not, pass the time until it does.
  • Once inside, observe the guests and layout. Head to the center for a brief scene featuring an inconspicuous man near the back of the hall.

Step 4: Locating Waldhar's Spectacles and the Sovran

Finding Waldhar's Spectacles:

  • After the central hall scene, head to the back of the room. Pass the first door guarded by sentries and enter the next room blocked by a lady.
  • Find Waldhar’s Spectacles on a cabinet in this room and pick them up if you spoke to Waldhar earlier.

Finding the Sovran:

  • Continue north and enter the northwest corner room. Behind a folding screen, you will find a chest containing the Courtly Set if you have not already found this.
  • Return to the corridor and follow the western wall to discover a hidden door between the two rooms you explored. Look closely at the walls to find this.

Step 5: The Hidden Passage and Concluding the Quest

  • Inside the passage, take the Allheal Elixir from the cabinet, then proceed through the door leading outside onto the ramparts.
  • Follow the ramparts north and enter the Rose Chateau Borderlie via an open window on your right.
Allheal Elixir

A precious elixir, decocted to concentrate its curative elements. Consume it to recover Health and Stamina in full, and cure all current debilitations.

Meeting Lady Wilhelmina and Learning Secrets:

  • Inside the Rose Chateau, Lady Wilhelmina will reveal a peephole to spy on the Sovran and his guests.
  • Gather the necessary intelligence and prepare to leave the masquerade.
masquerade quest dd2

Step 6: Reporting Back to Captain Brant

  • Exit Strategy: Although you are being hunted, Lady Wilhelmina has provided you with a pass for the chateau, allowing you to revisit whenever needed.
  • Final Report: Return to Captain Brant at The Stardrop Inn and relay the information obtained during the masquerade.
  • Rewards: For completing the quest, receive a Wakestone and 6,500 Gold.
captain brant dd2

Tips for Success

  • Disguise is Key: Ensure you are fully disguised before entering Vernworth Hall to avoid detection.
  • Timing: Timing your visit for the masquerade is crucial. If needed, utilize the waiting mechanics to align with the event schedule—you can pass the time at taverns or sitting spots.
  • Stealth and Awareness: Remain aware of your surroundings and guard movements to navigate the hall and hidden passages without confrontation.
