Key Takeaways The Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 emphasizes speed, precise melee combat, and unique mobility in encounters.

While the Thief excels in one-on-one battles and boss fights with high DPS and agility, it lacks durability and is less effective against multiple enemies.

With a focus on agility and combat mobility, the Thief can engage in acrobatic maneuvers and steal items from both NPCs and foes.

Welcome, Arisen!

The Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 offers a thrilling blend of speed, stealth, and strategic combat, appealing to players who relish the thrill of high-stakes melee encounters and intricate battlefield maneuvering. While the path of the Thief may demand precision and quick reflexes, the rewards of mastering this vocation are manifold, providing a deeply satisfying and dynamic combat experience.

The Thief attacks with deadly speed, dealing rapid and consecutive strikes with daggers in both hands while exhibiting outstanding mobility. They quickly step away after striking, exploit openings to cling onto enemies, and inflict heavy damage. They may also steal items from NPCs and enemies.

Thief Overview

In Dragon's Dogma 2, the Thief emerges as a Basic Vocation, introducing a playstyle centered around agility, precision, and the strategic exploitation of positional advantages. As a derivative of the original game's Strider class, the Thief forges its unique path by emphasizing close-quarters combat and rapid assaults, diverging from its predecessor's hybrid approach to include ranged attacks.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

The Thief specializes in melee combat, leveraging quick strikes to overwhelm foes. This vocation is characterized by its exceptional ability to swiftly close the distance to enemies, ensuring that the character is always within striking range. While each individual attack might not deal massive damage, the Thief's strength lies in the sheer volume of hits they can deliver in a brief span, ensuring a high DPS rate.

Unlike some of its counterparts, the Thief may face challenges when confronted by multiple adversaries due to a focus on single-target engagement over area-of-effect capabilities. However, this vocation shines in one-on-one combat scenarios, including boss battles, where its dynamic combat mechanics and mobility come to the forefront. Skills emphasizing positioning and evasion are pivotal, enabling Thieves to navigate the battlefield with unmatched dexterity and to scale larger foes with ease, setting the stage for devastating dagger assaults.

The Thief's innate agility extends beyond combat, imbuing the class with a visually engaging playstyle that combines acrobatic maneuvers with tactical prowess. This vocation also introduces unique interactions within the game world, such as the ability to pilfer items from NPCs and enemies, adding an extra layer of depth to the Thief's role within the party and the broader game environment.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Exceptional Mobility: The Thief's ability to quickly traverse the battlefield and climb enemies ensures a tactical advantage, particularly against larger foes.

The Thief's ability to quickly traverse the battlefield and climb enemies ensures a tactical advantage, particularly against larger foes. High DPS: Despite lower damage per hit, the Thief's rapid attack rate results in impressive overall damage output.

High DPS: Despite lower damage per hit, the Thief's rapid attack rate results in impressive overall damage output.

Visually Engaging: The Thief's acrobatic combat style offers a visually captivating experience, enhancing gameplay enjoyment.
Immediate Accessibility: Players can embark on their journey as a Thief right from the game's outset, providing immediate access to its unique playstyle.

Cons:

Vulnerability: The Thief's emphasis on agility comes at the cost of durability, making them susceptible to heavy damage.

The Thief's emphasis on agility comes at the cost of durability, making them susceptible to heavy damage. Limited Health Pool: With inherently lower HP, Thieves must rely on their evasive skills to avoid becoming overwhelmed in combat.

Limited Health Pool: With inherently lower HP, Thieves must rely on their evasive skills to avoid becoming overwhelmed in combat.
Melee-Focused: The vocation's sole focus on melee combat may limit tactical options, particularly in situations that favor ranged engagement.

All Thief Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Biting Wind 1 0 Dashes past the target with blades extended. Followed by further slashes when using the same attack on contact. Cutting Wind 4 1000 An advanced form of Biting Wind that has an extended attack range. Enkindled Blades 1 200 Brings the daggers together to ignite, wreathing them in flame for a short time. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Ignited Blades 4 1000 An advanced form of Enkindled Blades that has a longer-lasting effect. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Shadow Cloak 1 200 Enables the user to blend into their surroundings, rendering them more difficult for hostile targets to detect. Less effective when attacking or dashing. Consumes Stamina while active. Shadow Veil 5 1300 An advanced form of Shadow Cloak that renders the user even more difficult for hostile targets to detect at a decreased cost to Stamina. Helm Splitter 2 300 Leaps up, then dives through the air while spinning, blades extended. More powerful when performed from high places. Also employable in mid-air. Skull Splitter 5 1300 An advanced form of Helm Splitter that employs a faster spin to deliver a greater number of slashes during the spinning dive. Powder Charge 2 300 Places an explosive on the ground at the user's feet that can be detonated from afar at a moment of their choosing. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Powder Blast 6 1600 An advanced form of Powder Charge that plants a more powerful explosive with a greater effective range. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Ensnare 3 450 Casts out cords to snare targets and tug on them. Pulls smaller targets closer, and topples larger targets that have been knocked off balance. Implicate 7 2000 An advanced form of Ensnare that allows the user to pull targets with greater force. Concussive Step 3 450 Uses an explosive blast to withdraw from the point of detonation. The blast may cause lightweight targets to flinch. Also employable in mid-air. Concussive Leap 6 1600 An advanced form of Concussive Step that consumes less Stamina and is more likely to cause targets to flinch. Smoke Screen 4 700 Throws a smoke bomb that blinds nearby targets. Useful for creating chaos when counterattacking or withdrawing. Can also be employed while clinging to or pinning down a foe, or in mid-air. Smoke Shroud 7 2000 An advanced form of Smoke Screen with an extended smoke radius and a longer-lasting effect. Pilfer 5 1100 Allows the user to rob targets that have been knocked off balance and targets not in battle stance of a curative or other item. Can only rob larger targets while they are downed. Plunder 8 2500 An advanced form of Pilfer that increases the likelihood of stealing a rare item. Gut and Run 6 1800 Cruelly stabs and gouges the target before drawing back. A fearsomely powerful skill, employable only while clinging to or pinning down a target. Inflicts greater harm on a foe's weak point. Draw and Quarter 8 2500 An advanced form of Gut and Run that inflicts greater harm when withdrawing. Easy Kill 7 2500 Darts behind the target after parrying their attack, then slits their throat. Masterful Kill 9 3000 An advanced form of Easy Kill that can be employed in mid-air. Blades of the Pyre Legend's Opus Legend's Opus Brings the daggers together to ignite, wreathing them in a blazing inferno so potent that the user cannot escape being burned. Formless Feint Pilferer's Handbook Pilferer's Handbook Accelerates the user's reactions to an ungodly degree, enabling them to evade all manner of attacks from hostile targets. Consumes Stamina while active.

All Thief Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Twin Fangs 0 0 Performs a deadly double strike forward, followed by a powerful successive strike if the target is knocked off balance. Hold down to cling to larger targets or to pin down smaller flinching targets. Swift Step 0 0 Lowers stance and renders movement swift and light. Effective as an evasive maneuver. Scarlet Kisses 1 150 Unleashes a flurry of forward slashes. Controlled Fall 2 250 Tucks the body into a tight roll when hitting the ground after being knocked down, allowing the user to swiftly regain their feet. Reduces damage taken upon impact. Bump and Lift 3 400 Robs the target of an item when an attack connects. Activates when using Carve, but has a low success rate. Footpad 4 600 Kicks off a wall, allowing the user to launch themselves a great distance. Carve 0 0 Delivers a flurry of dagger blows.

All Thief Augments

Augment Rank Cost Description Subtlety 2 300 Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Gratification 4 900 Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe. Poise 6 1800 Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe's grip. Vigor 8 3000 Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes. Verve 9 5000 Augments your Strength.