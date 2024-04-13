Key Takeaways Speak with Margit in Vernworth's Noble Quarter to start "Till Death do us Part" quest.

This side quest “Till Death do us Part” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is started in Vernworth’s Noble Quarter after completing the main quest “Seat of the Sovran”. You can’t begin the quest until you hear a man in the same area speaking about Margit’s husband being sent to take care of the Dullahan. Once you hear the man speak of Gregor in the Noble Quarter, Margit will be available for you to speak with.

Speak with Margit

Margit will be outside the Watchhead’s Home in the eastern section of the Nobles Quarter. You’ll have to speak with her during the day and, once you do, you’ll have the choice to tell her of Ser Ludolph's plot or not. Regardless of the choice you make, it will result in her asking you to help her husband with taking care of the Dullahan. After receiving the quest, you must make your way northwest to the Misty Marshes.

Aid Gregor with the Dullahan

The path to the Misty Marshes is quite far away from Vernworth, the fastest way to them will be via the Checkpoint Rest Point Oxcart in northwest Vernworth. Then, from Checkpoint Rest Town, head to the northeast, either from the main path on the road or from the Ancient Battleground. You can map out the path to the Misty Marshes with map markers if you’d like but it can be a bit hard to get the exact path right if you don’t have the map filled in.

Once you make it to the marshes, you aren’t going to be able to rely on your map anymore. The entire area is encased in a thick fog that the map won’t be able to track either, so it’s up to you to rely on the mini-map for directions to the quest. There will be a main path you can follow. Just make sure to keep an eye out and make your way safely to the Dullahan. There are plenty of enemies looking to hamper your progress in this area.

Join the Fight Against the Dullahan

When you make it to the quest area, you’ll finally see the Dullahan fighting a group of soldiers. To their surprise, the Arisen has shown up to aid them in battle. Team up with these soldiers to dispatch the monster. But do be careful, this is probably one of the more unique enemies in terms of how it will fight you. The area now has the thickest fog and your lantern will no longer be able to light the surrounding area, meaning that the Dullahan is going to utilize the fog in this fight as much as it can.

The Dullahan can teleport and move around freely, as well as grab and throw you or your allies during battle. Be careful and evade it once it starts making its way toward you. It will absolutely throw you into the water so that you are out of commission for a portion of the fight if you aren’t careful.

Once the Dullahan has been killed, you can speak with Gregor, and he’ll provide some brief dialogue about his situation. He’ll leave right after thanking you as he does not wish for his wife to read the letter he sent right before engaging the creature in combat. Return to the Watchhead’s Home and speak with Margit to finish the quest. If you tell Margit of Ludolph’s plot earlier you’ll also be rewarded with some unique dialogue from telling her of his plot.

Note:

There is a chance that the quest will be bugged if you engage with the Dullahan too quickly, and it will register as if you never did the fight. There have been varying reports of successfully stopping the bug by either leaving the area to rest and coming back, saving and closing the game in the boss area, or going back to the nearest town inn to rest and come back again. Another strategy I did see was resetting the Dullahan by saving and closing the game, then waiting and not killing it, but rather surviving for a little over 2 minutes before it leaves on its own.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 5,000 gold, a Lustrous Targe shield, and the Steeled Virtue sword for helping Gregor in felling the Dullahan.