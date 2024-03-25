Key Takeaways Engage the Tolled to Rest side quest by finding Oskar in the mountain pass west of the Ancient Battleground.

Help Oskar to navigate the ruins, fight skeletons, and unlock the door to the quest objective.

Completion of the quest yields rewards of 9000 gold and the Ancient Battleground Key.

To start the side quest “Tolled to Rest” in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you’ll want to go into the mountain pass just beyond the Ancient Battleground to the west of the map. You’ll run into a man named Oskar just past camp and the dragon inhabiting the area.

The Ancient Battleground

As you enter the Ancient Battleground, run towards the east. If you are equipped to fight the dragon, you are free to engage with it, but otherwise make your way east just past the camp at the end of this stretch of land. Once you get there, you’ll see a stone gate, go on through, and you’ll see a man under attack.

Save the man, and he will reveal that his name is Oskar, and he is seeking help with getting into the cenotaph. He will actually lead the way for the most part, and you’ll just be by his side in case you run into any monsters along the way.

While Oskar makes his way through the ruins, you’re going to encounter some skeleton enemies that occupy the area. Make sure you break their skulls after they fall apart or else they will come back and be ready for more fighting. There will be a locked door near the objective that Oskar is looking to achieve. Allow Oskar to finish up the quest, and he will give you the key to said door as a reward for helping him out.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 9000 gold and the Ancient Battleground Key as a reward for helping Oskar.