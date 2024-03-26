Key Takeaways Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 relies on illusions for tactical deception and boosting Pawn attacks

The Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces a novel approach to support roles, emphasizing deception, tactical manipulation, and party buffs. With its unique ability to conjure smoke illusions and enhance Pawn attacks, the Trickster offers players a creative and strategic way to engage in combat. Mastering this vocation requires a fine balance of illusion management and tactical positioning, rewarding those who can effectively orchestrate the chaos of battle to their advantage.

A vocation exclusive to the Arisen, the Trickster can conjure illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer. Tricksters can use illusions to deceive enemies into fighting against their own. They also have the ability to temporarily increase the power of Pawns beyond their limits.

Trickster Overview

The Trickster emerges as an Advanced Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, bringing a fresh and support-centric approach to combat. This vocation excels in creating tactical advantages through deception and support, enhancing the dynamics of party combat. Trickster can create diversions, luring enemies into traps or away from vulnerable team members. Their unique weapon, the Censer, doesn't just serve as a source of their smoke-based magic; it symbolizes the Trickster's role as a manipulator of the battlefield, weaving confusion and chaos among the ranks of their enemies.

Furthermore, the Trickster's supportive capabilities extend beyond mere distractions. By enhancing the offensive powers of their allies, they can turn the tide of battle in their favor without directly engaging in combat. This vocation excels in adapting to the flow of battle, using their cunning and agility to outmaneuver opponents. They embody the art of war's psychological aspect, proving that battles can be won not just with brute force but with clever tactics and timely intervention. In the hands of a skilled player, the Trickster becomes an invaluable asset to any party, capable of shifting the dynamics of combat with a well-placed illusion or a timely buff.

Key Features and Skill Highlights

Exclusive to the Arisen, the Trickster wields the unique Censer, a weapon that, while not dealing significant physical damage, excels in conjuring smoke-based illusions. These illusions can misdirect and confuse enemies, even causing them to turn against one another. Moreover, the Trickster can bolster Pawn attacks, momentarily amplifying their combat effectiveness beyond their usual capabilities.

The introduction of the Trickster adds depth to the support roles within the game, complementing the defensive and healing support of Mages and the elemental enhancements provided by Mystic Knights. The Trickster's illusion magicks and party buffs offer a strategic layer to combat, enabling players to manipulate battlefield conditions to their advantage.

Bewitching Balm A censer of minimal function, unsuited to delivering blunt strikes. Shrouds its environs in a perfumed haze that enthralls those who breathe it in. 1.07 12250 75 75 100 50 None None A censer of minimal function, unsuited to delivering blunt strikes. Shrouds its environs in a perfumed haze that enthralls those who breathe it in.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Tactical Deception: Ability to create illusions and use smoke to distract and confuse enemies, enhancing control over the battlefield.

Ability to create illusions and use smoke to distract and confuse enemies, enhancing control over the battlefield. Support-Oriented: Can significantly boost Pawn attacks, adding a valuable layer of support to party dynamics.

Can significantly boost Pawn attacks, adding a valuable layer of support to party dynamics. Unique Weaponry: Utilizes the Ceremonial Censer, introducing a new combat style focused more on magick and illusions rather than physical damage.

Utilizes the Ceremonial Censer, introducing a new combat style focused more on magick and illusions rather than physical damage. Enemy Manipulation: Capable of tricking enemies into attacking each other, reducing the threat level and creating opportunities for strategic attacks.

Cons:

Limited Physical Damage: The Trickster's reliance on the Censer means physical damage output is lower compared to more combat-focused vocations.

The Trickster's reliance on the Censer means physical damage output is lower compared to more combat-focused vocations. Dependence on Illusions: Success heavily relies on effectively deploying illusions and buffs, requiring a good grasp of timing and battlefield positioning.

Success heavily relies on effectively deploying illusions and buffs, requiring a good grasp of timing and battlefield positioning. Strategic Complexity: The need to manage illusions and support abilities adds complexity, potentially making the Trickster a more challenging vocation to master.

The need to manage illusions and support abilities adds complexity, potentially making the Trickster a more challenging vocation to master. Smoke Visibility: The use of smoke can potentially obscure vision, adding a layer of difficulty in maintaining situational awareness during combat.

All Trickster Weapon Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Sweeping Shroud 1 100 Diffuses smoke across a broad range, attracting attention of targets the smoke touches. Focuses on simulacrum if Effigial Incense is cast. Suffocating Shroud 4 1000 A wider-reaching Sweeping Shroud that more effectively draws targets' attention. Delusory Screen 2 300 Conjures an illusory wall hindering movement and blocking vision of hostile targets. Dissipates after a time. Illusive Divider 4 1000 Extends Delusory Screen's duration and allows conjuring of two walls simultaneously. Aromatic Rally 3 450 Boosts offensive capabilities of allies it touches, allowing them to fight on even if Health runs out. Health falls steadily while active. Aromatic Resurgence 5 1300 Longer-lasting Aromatic Rally that further enhances allies' offensive capabilities. Espial Incense 4 700 Detaches caster's spirit for undetected scouting. Consumes Stamina while in use. Visitant Aura 6 1600 A more Stamina-efficient Espial Incense. Fickle Floor 5 1100 Conjures an illusory platform, even in mid-air, potentially causing unexpected falls for hostile targets. Tricky Terrace 7 2500 Extends Fickle Floor's duration and allows two platforms to be conjured simultaneously. Latching Effigy 6 1800 Launches a simulacrum toward a distant target to possess it. The simulacrum disappears if missed. Binding Effigy 8 2500 A faster, farther-reaching Latching Effigy. Scented Alarum 7 2500 Envelops the caster in smoke to detect hostile targets nearby. Consumes Stamina while active. Fragrant Alarum 9 3000 A more efficient Scented Alarum detecting hostile presences over a wider area. Dragon's Delusion Theurgist's Rite Theurgist's Rite Creates an illusory dragon instilling fear and causing targets to trip or flee. Cannot deal direct damage.

All Trickster Core Skills

Skill Rank Cost Description Beveiling Fumes 0 0 Engulfs targets in smoke with a censer swing, drawing attention to the caster. Effigial Incense 0 0 Creates an identical simulacrum of the caster that attracts hostile targets. Dissipates if attacked too much or if too far from the caster. Effigial Snuff 0 0 Dispels a simulacrum created with Effigial Incense. Invoking Essence 0 0 Summons the simulacrum to the caster's location. Can be used even when clinging to or pinning down a foe. Enthralling Aroma 0 0 The simulacrum possesses a hostile target, causing foes to attack each other. Can also be used while clinging to or pinning down a foe. Mending Vapor 1 150 Slowly repairs damage to a simulacrum and beckons it to the caster. Drifting Brume 2 250 Conjures and unleashes smoke cloud with the censer to engulf and attract targets. Smoke can reach distant targets. Effigial Quickburn 3 400 Increases the speed of simulacrum creation with Effigial Incense. Trailing Aroma 4 600 Allows a simulacrum created with Effigial Incense to move further away from the caster.

All Trickster Augments

Augment Rank Cost Description Detection 2 300 Alerts to the presence of Seeker's Tokens or Wakestone shards nearby with sound and blinking light. Enlightenment 4 900 Chance to create an additional product when combining materials. Fugacity 6 1800 Reduces the likelihood of enemy encounters while camping or riding in an oxcart. Obfuscation 8 3000 Lowers the chance of being detected by enemies when not in combat. Allure 9 5000 Makes it easier to increase affinity with NPCs.