Wandering Roots is a nuanced post-game quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 set within the enigmatic Sacred Arbor. This quest tests your persuasion skills and dedication to the well-being of the land and its people. Here's an in-depth guide to navigating this quest, from initiating it by conversing with Glyndwr to convincing the stoic Taliesin to abandon his ancestral grounds for the greater good.

Wandering Roots Quest Overview

Location: Sacred Arbor

Objective: Persuade Taliesin to evacuate the Sacred Arbor, ensuring the safety of its inhabitants.

Initiating the Quest

Arrival: Utilize a Ferrystone to teleport to the Sacred Arbor's Portcrystal. Ensure your inventory includes at least one Ferrystone for ease of travel.

Finding Glyndwr : Locate Glyndwr on a circular platform near the entrance. His willingness to speak your language makes initiating the quest straightforward, despite the area's linguistic barrier.

: Locate Glyndwr on a circular platform near the entrance. His willingness to speak your language makes initiating the quest straightforward, despite the area's linguistic barrier. Recruitment of a Woodland Wordsmith Pawn: Although not strictly necessary, having a pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization can enhance your understanding of local dialects. Check the nearby Riftstone and teleport as needed to recruit one.

Convincing Taliesin

Following Glyndwr : He will lead you to his father, Taliesin, residing in the Arborist's Home to the southwest. Stay close to Glyndwr to avoid getting lost.

: He will lead you to his father, Taliesin, residing in the Arborist's Home to the southwest. Stay close to Glyndwr to avoid getting lost. Dialogue with Taliesin: Initially resistant due to deep-rooted traditions, Taliesin requires substantial persuasion to consider evacuation.

Persuasion Methods

The Arborheart Restoration (Preferred Method): Obtaining the Arborheart Cutting: Secure this crucial item from Taliesin himself. Journey to the Seafloor Shrine - Sacred Ground: Teleport here and navigate to the northwest corner, characterized by a distinctive patch of dirt encircled by stones. Planting the Arborheart Cutting: Interact with the soil to grow the cutting, symbolizing the rejuvenation of the Sacred Arbor. Informing Taliesin: Return to him with news of your deed to secure his agreement to evacuate. Persistent Dialogue (Alternative Method): Engage Taliesin in conversation three times. Despite initial reluctance, he will eventually concede to your arguments, agreeing to evacuate.

Quest Completion

Rewards: Successfully persuading Taliesin, regardless of the method, yields 20,000 XP, 25,000 G, and 30 Wyrmslife Crystals.

Additional Notes

Prerequisite Quests : Completing "The Ailing Arborheart" and "Out of the Forest, Into the Forge" may be necessary if you choose the Arborheart Cutting method.

: Completing "The Ailing Arborheart" and "Out of the Forest, Into the Forge" may be necessary if you choose the Arborheart Cutting method. Strategic Tips :

: Carry extra Ferrystones for efficient travel between quest locations.

Consider the time of day and game mechanics that might affect NPC availability and quest interactions.

Engage with the community and surroundings in Sacred Arbor to enrich your understanding of the quest's cultural and environmental context.