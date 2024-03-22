The Arisen’s journey may come to a close at some point, but that doesn’t mean it’s quite over. There is so much to see and do in the world that players no doubt have missed various things. Be it hidden side quests, dungeons or collectible items, Capcom has created a rich and beautiful world to explore.

Once a playthrough is complete, players won’t be able to reload a save and go back to before the final battle or scene. Instead, they will be treated with an immediate New Game+ option where they’re able to transfer their progress through the existing adventure into the next.

When starting new game+, all items will be missing on person, but fortunately they will be found at an inn in storage, along with any items the pawn may be holding under most circumstances. Most of what you expect will be here, minus a couple of things.

What carries over:

Appearances (can be changed)

Levels / EXP

Vocation progress

Skills and augments – although they will need to be reequipped

Dcp (Discipline Points), gold and Rift Crystals’

A Pawn’s knowledge from across the Rift

Equipment and weapons (along with their upgrades)

Curatives

Implements (including the Medusa Head and Makeshift Goal Keys)

Materials

Some Valuables (such as Jasper, Onyx and Tiger’s Eye)

The Empowered Godsbane Blade

Portcrystals that have been placed in the world will be returned to the player.

Seeker Token progression

The world map has been completely revealed

Markers placed down will be retained

Special map marking skills such as Forager

History of residents in the world that were met (including Favorites tab)

Records of the past playthrough

What does not carry over:

Existing teleport crystals (so you can’t immediately teleport across the world)

Most important key-items, such as notes and keys

Quest progression

Character affinity progression

Whether or not players want to delve back into the vast world is up to them, but Capcom has provided them ample opportuntity to alter events differently this time around.