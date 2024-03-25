Key Takeaways Dragonsplague is a Pawn-specific disease causing disobedience and potential transformation into hostile dragons.

Use Wakestones to revive key NPCs affected by Dragonsplague; an Eternal Wakestone provides infinite revivals.

Detect Dragonsplague early through refusal to obey, eye discoloration, complaints of headaches, and excessive forehead wiping.

Welcome, Arisen!

In the dynamic world of Dragon's Dogma 2, even your trusted pawns are not immune to peril. One such danger comes in the form of Dragonsplague, a unique affliction that targets Pawns and can have devastating consequences if not managed properly. This guide will help you recognize the signs of Dragonsplague, understand its effects, and learn how to manage it.

What is Dragonsplague?

Dragonsplague is a Pawn-specific disease that gradually erodes their obedience, making them ignore your commands. This disobedience is not to be confused with their natural inclinations to debate tasks; afflicted pawns will completely disregard your directives. While the disease does enhance their strength, it comes with the severe risk of transforming them into hostile, misshapen dragons that can harm or even kill key NPCs, potentially locking you out of quests and valuable resources.

Reviving NPCs Affected by Dragonsplague

Should Dragonsplague lead to the demise of important NPCs (namely, if your Pawn goes crazy and goes on a killing spree), there's a fix for that. You can resurrect them using a Wakestone, which is assembled from three Wakestone Shards scattered throughout the game world. For those who have defeated the Sphinx, an Eternal Wakestone is obtainable, providing a limitless solution to reviving fallen NPCs.

Wakestone A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life. 0.3 5000 A stone ensorceled with miraculous magick. Formed of Wakestone shards, it holds the power to restore the dead to life.

Identifying Dragonsplague in Your Pawns

The key to managing Dragonsplague lies in early detection. Keep an eye out for these signs:

Refusal to Obey : Unlike simple reluctance, afflicted pawns will outright ignore your commands.

: Unlike simple reluctance, afflicted pawns will outright ignore your commands. Eye Discoloration : The eyes of a pawn with Dragonsplague will gradually turn reddish.

: The eyes of a pawn with Dragonsplague will gradually turn reddish. Complaints of Headaches : Afflicted pawns may vocalize discomfort in the form of headaches.

: Afflicted pawns may vocalize discomfort in the form of headaches. Excessive Forehead Wiping: Similar to a feverish symptom, watch for pawns frequently wiping their brow.

Contracting Dragonsplague

Dragonsplague spreads from pawn to pawn, originating from a pawn created by Capcom - Ume. The disease can spread through the player base as pawns are exchanged. Direct exposure to dragons and their kin also increases the risk of contracting the disease.

How to Cure Dragonsplague

While there's no direct cure, there are ways to rid your pawn of Dragonsplague:

Main Pawn Affliction : If your main pawn is afflicted, you can reset their condition by getting them killed and then reviving them at a Riftstone. This can be achieved through combat, environmental hazards, or other means of demise.

: If your main pawn is afflicted, you can reset their condition by getting them killed and then reviving them at a Riftstone. This can be achieved through combat, environmental hazards, or other means of demise. Hired Pawn Affliction: Should a hired pawn show symptoms, dismiss them from your party immediately. If you're attached to a particular pawn, you can add them to your favorites, release them for the time being, and then rehire them later, ideally disease-free.

Preventive Measures and Management

Vigilance is key in preventing the spread of Dragonsplague. Regularly monitor your pawns for symptoms, especially when hiring new ones. Understanding that this disease can drastically affect your gameplay, it's essential to act swiftly at the first sign of infection, ensuring the safety of your pawns and the NPCs that populate Dragon's Dogma 2.