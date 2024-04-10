Key Takeaways Activate the Beacon and succeed in the final quest When Wills Collide to trigger New Game Plus.

Control the dragon atop and navigate obstacles to conclude the quest.

Start New Game Plus with various perks like appearance changes, retained progress, and enhanced inventory.

The culmination of your journey in Dragon's Dogma 2 is marked by the final quest, When Wills Collide. This pivotal moment not only concludes the storyline but also serves as a gateway to the New Game Plus, allowing you to embark on a fresh journey with your accumulated prowess and possessions. Here's a comprehensive guide to navigate this quest and transition seamlessly into New Game Plus.

How to Complete When Wills Collide

1. Activate the Beacon:

After ensuring the safety of all citizens and overcoming the Purgeners in the post-game events, you'll wrap up the "Halls of the First Dawn" quest. This leads to the emergence of a new beacon at the Seafloor Shrine's heart.

Proceed to this beacon when you're finished with The Unmoored World and employ your Empowered Godsway to activate it, which will trigger a cutscene culminating in your character atop a dragon.

2. Reach the Heart:

As the credits commence, you'll regain control atop the dragon. Your objective is to move towards the glowing center, dodging the dragon's sporadic red spike attacks.

After a narrative scene, you'll find yourself at the dragon's rear. Despite the potential for death here, a checkpoint ensures you can resume from this juncture if needed.

Navigate through the spikes, mindful of the encroaching brine. Utilize the spikes as a shield against the dragon's fire breath, waiting for the flames to subside before advancing.

After overcoming these obstacles and the brine, you'll be treated to a cutscene of your character and pawn defeating the dragon, signaling the quest and the game's conclusion. Stay tuned for a post-credits scene before proceeding.

Starting Again With New Game Plus

Upon completing When Wills Collide, the game introduces the option to "Restart game with current level and equipment" at the main menu, paving the way for New Game Plus. Here's what you can expect:

Appearance Changes: Customize your and your pawn's appearance, including race, at no cost.

Customize your and your pawn's appearance, including race, at no cost. Vocations, Ranks, and Skills: Retain all progress in vocations, ranks, and skills. You can alter your vocation after reaching Borderwatch Outpost, provided you rest at the inn first to access the Vocation Trainer.

Retain all progress in vocations, ranks, and skills. You can alter your vocation after reaching Borderwatch Outpost, provided you rest at the inn first to access the Vocation Trainer. Level Continuity: Your level from the game's end carries over.

Your level from the game's end carries over. Portcrystal : While you retain all Portcrystals, their placements reset and are stored.

While you retain all Portcrystals, their placements reset and are stored. Items: Seeker’s Tokens and Golden Trove Beetles are carried over.

Seeker’s Tokens and Golden Trove Beetles are carried over. Enhanced Inventory: Expect upgraded equipment and items in shops and across the world.

Expect upgraded equipment and items in shops and across the world. NPC Affinities: These reset for the new game cycle.

These reset for the new game cycle. The Dragonforged Perks: Gain access to end-game gear immediately and the ability to reduce the stamina cost of an active skill.

By adhering to this guide, you can gracefully conclude "When Wills Collide" and transition into New Game Plus, equipped with your hard-earned achievements and ready to tackle the renewed challenges in Dragon's Dogma 2.