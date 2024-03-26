Key Takeaways Locate the Ancestral Chamber northwest of ruined Melve for added depth to your adventure.

Discovering the Ancestral Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2 adds a layer of depth to your adventure, situated northwest of the ruined Melve. This guide provides clear instructions on how to locate and enter the chamber, alongside some gameplay tips to navigate key challenges within.

Finding the Ancestral Chamber

The chamber is located a short distance from the ruins of Melve. To assist in your search, please take a look at this screenshot so you can see where it is on the map:

All Entrances Explained

First Entrance: West of Melve

This entrance is accessible by exiting Melve from the north, following the main road, and turning left at the fork. The entrance is atop a hill, requiring you to lower a ladder to climb up. As a Sorcerer, you can use the Levitate ability to circumvent this obstacle by moving around the cliffside. Alternatively, the Mystic Spearhand’s charged jump ability can propel you to the necessary height. This method is a bit tricky and might require some practice to master.

Second Entrance: Easier Alternative

An easier route starts from Vernworth. Follow the main road north through the Malachite Forest until you are west of Melve. Proceed west until you spot wooden scaffolding. Continue moving forward, staying close to the cliff, until you find a narrow path leading up the hill to the chamber.

Overcoming the Barred Door

Inside the Ancestral Chamber, you’ll encounter a barred door. To bypass this, rest until nighttime and reload your game. This should trigger the spawn of enemies inside the dungeon who will break down the door for you, allowing you to progress.

Starting the Trial of Archery Quest

The Trial of Archery is a timed side quest in Vernworth, unlocked after completing the Gift of the Bow quest. It begins with Glyndwr asking for your assistance but quickly escalates when an ogre kidnaps his sister. To ensure a positive outcome and save Glyndwr’s sister, reaching the Ancestral Chamber is crucial, as delays can lead to her demise, affecting the quest's ending.