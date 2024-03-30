Key Takeaways The Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found at Ibrahim's Scrap Store for 7,500G.

You can choose to make a forgery of the Jadeite Orb and hand over the fake to Everard, but there will be consequences.

Handing over the real Jadeite Orb to Everard results in receiving 12,000G and the Ring of Skullduggery.

The valuable Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2 has disappeared after a theft. Everard hopes to get it back, but you have a choice whether or not to part with it.

Where Is The Jadeite Orb In Dragon's Dogma 2?

You can find the Jadeite Orb by visiting Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town. It's on the pathway behind the Vocation Guild and The Sword & Staff inn buildings. When you meet Ibrahim, you'll notice he's a bit sketchy. He sells items that don't work like the fake ferrystone. Don't fall for it. However, he does have a genuine article of the Jadeite Orb for a price of 7,500G.

Buy it off Ibrahim and then hand it over to Everard. He's just around the corner. He will need to check with Ibrahim (yes, the guy you just bought it off) to confirm it's the real thing.

Can you make a forgery of the Jadeite Orb?

There is something cheeky you can do in Dragon's Dogma 2. You may have noticed you can make a forgery of any item in your possession with Ibrahim. This includes the Jadeite Orb. It will take a few days for the shopkeeper to make it, but you can indeed get an Imitation Jadeite Orb in your possession. Now, you have a choice. Do you hand over the real Jadeite Orb or hand over the fake to Everard?

The problem is that Everard doesn't trust you fully. He will check with Ibrahim on whether or not it's a genuine item. If you get found out, you will be placed in jail. However, you can bribe Ibrahim and, with enough cash, he should be able to agree to lie. To be honest, I didn't have any money on me to find out properly.

In my opinion, it's not worth the hassle as the Jadeite Orb is only worth 7,500G. If you hand it over to Everard properly, you'll get

12,000G and the Ring of Skullduggery for handing the real one over to Everard. You're profiting from this exchange.

However, Everard is not the only person who wants the Jadeite Orb. There's also the lion-like man Offulve. He'll give you an Elite Camping Kit and 3,000G. It's far less than what Everard is offering, but you could be horrid and give him the forgery instead. Offulve won't notice the difference.