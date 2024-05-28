Key Takeaways Champions Edition of F1 24 released with early access and Driver Ratings update every few races.

New video shows drivers guessing their ratings based on Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace & Overall.

EA Play Pro members get numerous bonuses like special events, 18,000 PitCoins, liveries, and more with the Champions Edition.

Today, EA has released the Champions Edition of F1 24 as this version provides early access to the game. Those that have a EA Play subscription are provided a five-hour trial for the game starting today, as well. EA has released the official Drivers Ratings for the game to coincide with the release. These will be updated every few races with the latest F1 24 dynamic ratings system. These ratings cover the time between Bahrain and China Grand Prix's. These ratings are a part of the new progression system in the overhauled Career Mode. There is a new video, as well, showing the drivers trying to guess their ratings.

Ratings Breakdown

The ratings video was filmed during the EMILIA ROLMAGNA GRAND PRIX race weekend as a majority of drivers were able to chime in. F1 24 Driver Ratings are based on Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace and Overall Rating. Experience is based on the number of race starts over their career while Racecraft is the ability to work through the pack and finish in a higher position. Awareness is based on how clean the driver is and Pace is a mix of qualifying and lap times in comparison to their teammates.

“Our Driver Ratings have become a much-debated discussion both with our community and teams in the paddock, and it’s great that so many have a strong opinion on how they feel the 20 drivers rank,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “With this Championship shaping up to be more competitive than last year, we expect considerable movement throughout the season as the contenders continue to chase down Max.”

Official Driver Ratings are listed below. What is not listed is the racing for the Legendary Drivers.

DRIVER Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace OVERALL RATING Max Verstappen 85 98 94 96 96 Fernando Alonso 99 94 81 91 92 Carlos Sainz 85 93 89 88 89 Charles Leclerc 78 91 90 89 89 Lando Norris 78 89 85 90 89 Lewis Hamilton 97 90 92 87 89 George Russell 78 87 84 88 87 Sergio Perez 91 93 79 85 87 Alex Albon 77 83 79 87 85 Oscar Piastri 62 85 81 86 84 Pierre Gasly 79 85 78 85 84 Esteban Ocon 79 83 80 83 83 Daniel Ricciardo 89 81 85 82 82 Nico Hulkenberg 85 82 85 81 82 Valtteri Bottas 88 72 97 83 81 Yuki Tsunoda 72 74 77 86 81 Kevin Magnussen 82 75 79 82 80 Lance Stroll 80 83 79 79 80 Zhou Ganyu 68 78 82 83 80 Logan Sargent 62 68 75 72 70

EA Play Perks

For those that subscribe to EA Play, the game is available to play in a five hour trial now. All EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive re curring member rewards that includes a 5,000 XP boost. Members will receive special member-only content, access to select new-release EA games and instance access to a collection of EA's top series via the Play List. Members also save 10% on their purchases of EA content. This also includes PitCoin for the F1 series.

For EA Play Pro members, the Champions Edition's numerous bonuses include: