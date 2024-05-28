Key Takeaways
- Champions Edition of F1 24 released with early access and Driver Ratings update every few races.
- New video shows drivers guessing their ratings based on Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace & Overall.
- EA Play Pro members get numerous bonuses like special events, 18,000 PitCoins, liveries, and more with the Champions Edition.
Today, EA has released the Champions Edition of F1 24 as this version provides early access to the game. Those that have a EA Play subscription are provided a five-hour trial for the game starting today, as well. EA has released the official Drivers Ratings for the game to coincide with the release. These will be updated every few races with the latest F1 24 dynamic ratings system. These ratings cover the time between Bahrain and China Grand Prix's. These ratings are a part of the new progression system in the overhauled Career Mode. There is a new video, as well, showing the drivers trying to guess their ratings.
Ratings Breakdown
The ratings video was filmed during the EMILIA ROLMAGNA GRAND PRIX race weekend as a majority of drivers were able to chime in. F1 24 Driver Ratings are based on Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace and Overall Rating. Experience is based on the number of race starts over their career while Racecraft is the ability to work through the pack and finish in a higher position. Awareness is based on how clean the driver is and Pace is a mix of qualifying and lap times in comparison to their teammates.
“Our Driver Ratings have become a much-debated discussion both with our community and teams in the paddock, and it’s great that so many have a strong opinion on how they feel the 20 drivers rank,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “With this Championship shaping up to be more competitive than last year, we expect considerable movement throughout the season as the contenders continue to chase down Max.”
Official Driver Ratings are listed below. What is not listed is the racing for the Legendary Drivers.
|
DRIVER
|
Experience
|
Racecraft
|
Awareness
|
Pace
|
OVERALL RATING
|
Max Verstappen
|
85
|
98
|
94
|
96
|
96
|
Fernando Alonso
|
99
|
94
|
81
|
91
|
92
|
Carlos Sainz
|
85
|
93
|
89
|
88
|
89
|
Charles Leclerc
|
78
|
91
|
90
|
89
|
89
|
Lando Norris
|
78
|
89
|
85
|
90
|
89
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
97
|
90
|
92
|
87
|
89
|
George Russell
|
78
|
87
|
84
|
88
|
87
|
Sergio Perez
|
91
|
93
|
79
|
85
|
87
|
Alex Albon
|
77
|
83
|
79
|
87
|
85
|
Oscar Piastri
|
62
|
85
|
81
|
86
|
84
|
Pierre Gasly
|
79
|
85
|
78
|
85
|
84
|
Esteban Ocon
|
79
|
83
|
80
|
83
|
83
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
89
|
81
|
85
|
82
|
82
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
85
|
82
|
85
|
81
|
82
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
88
|
72
|
97
|
83
|
81
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
72
|
74
|
77
|
86
|
81
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
82
|
75
|
79
|
82
|
80
|
Lance Stroll
|
80
|
83
|
79
|
79
|
80
|
Zhou Ganyu
|
68
|
78
|
82
|
83
|
80
|
Logan Sargent
|
62
|
68
|
75
|
72
|
70
EA Play Perks
For those that subscribe to EA Play, the game is available to play in a five hour trial now. All EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive re curring member rewards that includes a 5,000 XP boost. Members will receive special member-only content, access to select new-release EA games and instance access to a collection of EA's top series via the Play List. Members also save 10% on their purchases of EA content. This also includes PitCoin for the F1 series.
For EA Play Pro members, the Champions Edition’s numerous bonuses include:
- Special events with unlockable rewards
- 18,000 PitCoins
- 1x VIP Podium Pass
- 2x New My Team Icons
- F1® World Bumper Pack
- McLaren, Williams, Alpine, & Haas 2024 liveries, plus the McLaren & Alpine F1® esports liveries immediately in Time Trial in F1®23.
- Mercedes AMG F1, Red Bull Racing, Visa Cash App RB, Aston Martin and Kick Sauber liveries immediately in Time Trial in F1® 23.
- The McLaren & Alpine F1® esports liveries in F1® 24 when the game launches.
F1 24
- Franchise
- F1
- Platform(s)
- PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- May 31, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Codemasters
- Publisher(s)
- EA Sports
- Genre(s)
- Racing
- ESRB
- E For Everyone Due To Mild Language