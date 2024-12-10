The down on his luck duck is back to fight crime another day! Announced as part of the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2024, Happy Broccoli Games revealed their next adventure in the Duck Detective series. Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping bills itself as a standalone 2-3 hour adventure title and will see the return of Eugene McQuacklin a.k.a. The Duck Detective and his new (annoying) crocodile partner in crime, Freddy Frederson. With a whole new setting and a fresh batch of suspects, our fine feathered friend (and Fred) will quack open a new case and throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

Fits the Bill Yet Again

Close

The synopsis for the Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping sets the eerie tone by stating, “When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve this no-murder mystery!”. As the trailer suggests, it seems that our duck is still in the quacks when it comes to his divorce and bread addiction, but is still trying to make ends meet. The return of Freddy might seem like a surprise to some, but given his devotion to the once famous detective, it is a PHESANT welcome for fans of the series.

Close

The simplistic gameplay bears the same features as The Secret Salami, where players use the powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence and fill in the blanks with clues given by objects around the area. With the setting being a luxury-haunted campsite, there’s no doubt that we will be introduced to new features as the game progresses. For those who have played the first title, it’s commendable to see how different the environment looks as opposed to the Bearbus Station. If it is anything like The Secret Salami, this installment will become a BEAK-on for the indie game industry.

Indie game studio Happy Broccoli Games’ The Duck Detective: The Secret Salami launched in May 2024 to overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and Nintendo Switch. We reviewed the title, giving it a 4 out of 5 for capturing the essence of the detective mystery genre and delivering some impec(k)ale voice performances and musical score. Many have been asking for a sequel due to its success, with the studio mentioning the possibility of one down the line in the future. It seems that the team has put together something truly special with this sequel to the delightful series.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

​​​​​​

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping waddles its way onto PC in 2025.