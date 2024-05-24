The Salami Bandit strikes again! In Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, Sophie’s surprise party was met with a duck-tail spin of emotions from the birthday girl. All the gifts she was given had a lot of thought put into them, including one that got everyone in a tizzy. As the co-workers question the appearance of the salami gift, our trusty Duck Detective uses his de-duc(k)-tion skills to figure out who gave which present to Sophie.

Some Spoilers Ahead!

What were the presents?

Those presents consisted of a plushie, an adult novel, a necklace and a salami box. Each of the gifts was given with an intention in mind, so bear with us as we go through those.

Plushie

Close

Laura gave Sophie a plushie. The relationship between the two of them is friendly, considering they talk to each other about personal issues going on. Sophie has the same plushie on her desk in the reception room, so its importance to her is well-acknowledged. Laura mentioned how she thought she saw a twinkle in her eyes when she opened her gift.

Book

Rufus gave Sophie the book. As you’ll find out later on, the book is actually his novel. This was confirmed through the messages between Laura and Sophie, when she explains how his pen name is SUFUR SIREDES, which is just his name backwards. The self-acclaimed novelist is a sci-fi fan and is also selling illegal vouchers so that he could eventually get his book onto the big screen. Their relationship is predictably less than mutual, given that Rufus doesn’t like the younger generation.

Necklace

Close

Boris gave Sophie a necklace. The relationship between them is rocky. These two dated in the past, with Boris being head over hooves for her. She proclaims that she didn’t know what she saw in him and that he was boring. Of course, the love boat set sail again when Sophie was tasked with manipulating Boris into importing illegal salamis across the Western border for her “ill” relative. Boris gave Sophie the necklace with the hopes that he would win her back, even exclaimed that he probably should’ve gotten her something more expensive.

Letter + Salami

The Salami Bandit gave Sophie a letter and salami. This isn’t a part of the puzzle, but it plays an important part in the plot of the game. They sabotage the party by giving Sophie a reminder as to who she’s dealing with. As you can see from the note, it states how easily they were able to get into the building. Sophie works at the reception, hinting that Sophie has knowledge of what's going on behind-the-scenes.

Final De-duc(k)-tion

Close

In the end, there wasn’t anything stolen from Sophie. Laura and Manfred blamed Freddy since he had salami in his bag next to his desk. This was The Salami Bandit’s attempt at framing Freddy for the whole thing. Freddy’s relationship with Sophie is unknown.