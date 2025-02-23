Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA is a hilarious physics-based action sandbox game featuring ragdoll mechanics, an expansive open world, and both offline and online multiplayer modes. Explore a massive city, complete action-packed missions, cause chaos, or just relax and have fun in this unique blend of open-world mayhem and wacky physics!

All Codes For Dude Theft Wars

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Dude Theft Wars. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/22

Spawnbox - Enter this code to spawn Box.

- Enter this code to spawn Box. Spawntoy - Enter this code to spawn Yellow Toy Car.

- Enter this code to spawn Yellow Toy Car. Spawngift - Enter this code to spawn Gift.

- Enter this code to spawn Gift. Spawnbats - Enter this code to spawn Bats.

- Enter this code to spawn Bats. Spookyghosts - Enter this code to spawn Ghost.

- Enter this code to spawn Ghost. Spookyskeleton - Enter this code to spawn Skeleton.

- Enter this code to spawn Skeleton. ChadAxe - Enter this code to spawn Chad’s Axe.

- Enter this code to spawn Chad’s Axe. ChibiTown - Enter this code to make all NPCs have a big head.

- Enter this code to make all NPCs have a big head. PopoPlz - Enter this code to get a five-star wanted level.

- Enter this code to get a five-star wanted level. Crowd (0-100) - Enter this code to spawn People (0-100)

- Enter this code to spawn People (0-100) SpawnBanana - Enter this code to spawn a Banana.

- Enter this code to spawn a Banana. SpawnEgg - Enter this code to spawn EggMilk.

- Enter this code to spawn EggMilk. SpawnADude - Enter this code to spawn a Dude.

- Enter this code to spawn a Dude. Sperhero - Enter this code to turn Jack into Superman.

- Enter this code to turn Jack into Superman. Spyman - Enter this code to turn Jack into Spider-Man.

- Enter this code to turn Jack into Spider-Man. Crowd 99 - Enter this code to increase the crowd size.

- Enter this code to increase the crowd size. Day - Enter this code to transform the time into morning.

- Enter this code to transform the time into morning. Dudebolt - Enter this code to make yourself faster.

- Enter this code to make yourself faster. Dudekong - Enter this code to explode nearby cars.

- Enter this code to explode nearby cars. Evening - Enter this code to transform the time into evening.

- Enter this code to transform the time into evening. Giantdudes - Enter this code to make yourself giant.

- Enter this code to make yourself giant. Heytaxi - Enter this code to call cars toward the player.

- Enter this code to call cars toward the player. LockRichie - Enter this code to lock Richie.

- Enter this code to lock Richie. MakeMeRich - Enter this code to spawn fake money.

- Enter this code to spawn fake money. Moongravity - Enter this code to activate Moon gravity.

- Enter this code to activate Moon gravity. Night - Enter this code to transform the time into night.

- Enter this code to transform the time into night. Nosforever - Enter this code to increase the speed of a car.

- Enter this code to increase the speed of a car. Party - Enter this code to spawn a column of fireworks.

- Enter this code to spawn a column of fireworks. Heypopo - Enter this code to spawn Angry Cop.

- Enter this code to spawn Angry Cop. Spawnmilk - Enter this code to spawn Milk.

- Enter this code to spawn Milk. Spawnfootball - Enter this code to spawn Football.

- Enter this code to spawn Football. Gaarhi50 - Enter this code to do damage yourself. (You can change the value from 1 to 60)

- Enter this code to do damage yourself. (You can change the value from 1 to 60) AlienInVasion - Enter this code to summon an Alien.

- Enter this code to summon an Alien. AntDude - Enter this code for Jack gets lowercase.

- Enter this code for Jack gets lowercase. Bankrob - Enter this code to spawn a bag of money.

- Enter this code to spawn a bag of money. SpawnLamboCar - Enter this code to spawn a Lamborghini car.

- Enter this code to spawn a Lamborghini car. Rockets - Enter this code to spawn fireworks.

- Enter this code to spawn fireworks. TinyDudes - Enter this code to make all NPCs lowercase.

- Enter this code to make all NPCs lowercase. NosForever - Enter this code to give all cars with nitrous infinite nitro.

- Enter this code to give all cars with nitrous infinite nitro. Moongravity - Enter this code to give the player a big jump.

- Enter this code to give the player a big jump. Suppahotslap - Enter this code to give the player a strong slap.

- Enter this code to give the player a strong slap. MakeHouse - Enter this code to create a house.

- Enter this code to create a house. MakeBuilding - Enter this code to construct a building.

- Enter this code to construct a building. MakeRamp - Enter this code to create a ramp.

- Enter this code to create a ramp. MakeRoad - Enter this code to create a road.

- Enter this code to create a road. MakeParkHouse - Enter this code to make an alcove.

- Enter this code to make an alcove. MakeFence - Enter this code to create a fence.

- Enter this code to create a fence. MakeWaterTank - Enter this code to create a water tank.

- Enter this code to create a water tank. MakeWindTurbine - Enter this code to create a wind turbine.

- Enter this code to create a wind turbine. MakeTree - Enter this code to create a tree.

- Enter this code to create a tree. MakePineLong - Enter this code to create a tall pine tree.

- Enter this code to create a tall pine tree. MakeBirch - Enter this code to create a birch tree.

- Enter this code to create a birch tree. MakePine - Enter this code to create a pine tree.

- Enter this code to create a pine tree. MakePinkTree - Enter this code to create a pink tree.

- Enter this code to create a pink tree. MakeOrangeTree - Enter this code to create an orange tree.

- Enter this code to create an orange tree. MakeGrass - Enter this code to create grass.

- Enter this code to create grass. MakeFlowers - Enter this code to create flowers.

- Enter this code to create flowers. MakeBush - Enter this code to create a bush.

- Enter this code to create a bush. MakeLamp - Enter this code to create a lamp.

- Enter this code to create a lamp. MakeSpaceTower - Enter this code to create a tower from the center.

How to Redeem Codes in Dude Theft Wars

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Dude Theft Wars on your Mobile Device Open your phone and click the Cheats.exe app. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.