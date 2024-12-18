Co-op action title Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be delisted from all digital storefronts, including the PlayStation Store and Steam, etc, in early 2025. The servers will be shut down on the same date as well, but you can play the game single-player through its offline mode if you own Dark Alliance.

Close

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Shuts Down

"We will be shutting down the Dark Alliance servers on February 25, 2025, and it will no longer be available to purchase starting that day," explains the game's description on Steam. "The base game and all DLC are still available to play in offline single player by anyone who currently owns it."

According to SteamCharts, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has an average of 2.6 players checking out the game over the past 30 days, so this decision makes sense. Critical and fan response to the game hasn't been the greatest either since its launch in 2021. Currently, on Steam, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has a Mixed response from 3,748 reviewers. It has a 50% score on the platform. What's worse, however, is the OpenCritic rating. Only 10% of outlets recommended the game, and it has an overall Top Critic average of 58. That's pretty rough if you want to keep your multiplayer game running for years to come.

"Though the combat can become a bit repetitive, it's fast-paced and engaging for the most part," said our sister site GameRant's 7/10 review. "While playing solo, it's fun and challenging, and it's easy to see how it would flourish with a full group of players."

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance received a bump in interest, thanks to its debut on Xbox Game Pass.

It's been previously reported by Bloomberg (via VGC) that several Wizards of the Coast gaming projects were cancelled in 2023. This came shortly after Dark Alliance's launch. A spokesman for the company said that Wizards of the Coast “made some changes to [their] long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging [their] audience in new ways.” It had seven or eight projects at the time, according to VGC.

Baldur's Gate 3 was a Success

There was a stellar Dungeons & Dragons game to release in 2023, however: Baldur's Gate 3. The Larian Studios project won The Game Awards' Game of the Year and has an Overwhelmingly Positive score on Steam by players. "Baldur's Gate 3 is one of those rare games that's nearly flawless in its execution and should be experienced by every RPG fan," said our 5/5 review.