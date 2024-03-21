Key Takeaways Red Thread Games' road trip adventure Dustborn now has a release date, unveiled at the Future Games Show.

The announcement also came with a quick gameplay overview, showcasing a good chunk of variety to be found in the game.

Dustborn is set to release on August 20 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, with a special physical edition of the game to be available as well.

Back in 2020, developers Read Thread Games, best known for titles such as Dreamfall Chapters, debuted their latest adventure game at the first ever Future Games Show. Dubbed Dustborn, it was an interesting title about misinformation and the power of words. And now, appropriately enough, the release date has finally been unveiled at the most recent Future Games Show at PAX East. And not only did the news come with a new trailer, but also a post-show gameplay overview, both of which you can check out below.

Special Delivery

Dustborn is a road trip story about Pax, a young woman traveling with their crew across the country in order to deliver a package. Of course, it would be an easier trip if this all didn't take place in a world where the United States has undergone radical divisions, or if there weren't people hunting them all down in order to get their hands on this mysterious package. Luckily, Pax is also a being with superpowers known as an Anomal, with her powers including the ability to weaponize language. This is showcased during the combat sections, where Pax can use words to trigger abilities such as trapping enemies in place. Although in scenarios where words aren't one hundred percent effective, a baseball bat also works as well.

Pax isn't the only one with special skills though, as seen with additional characters that you can meet and recruit. Some can use their voice to calm people down, others are just really good at tech issues, but whatever they can bring to the table, you'll need their various skills in order to solve certain puzzles. You also have to try and keep them together by bonding during various stops, and depending on how things go, their attitudes and responses towards everyone might just change. Not to mention that you need some of them to act as your band, the titular Dustborns, what with that being Pax's cover story and all. Luckily, you can actually work on your songs along the way and even engage in a few rhythm games as a result.

Dustborn is shaping up to be a varied game, and it should be interesting to see if its blend of relationship-based mechanics and unique themes pays off. We'll find out on August 20 when Dustborn arrives for PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, with a publishing assist courtesy of Quantic Dream. In addition, the release will include a special physical edition containing postcards, stickers, a comic book and a map showcasing the crew's pitstops. That includes here at PAX East, where we'll be waiting to get our hands on the game, so stay tuned for more of Dustborn later.