Arguably even more intimidating than Dwarf Fortress's Fortress mode is its Adventurer mode. Allowing you to create a highly customizable character, this is an open-world roguelike experience that is alien to many players. It isn't intuitive and going through it unprepared will often lead to meandering through miles of wilderness until an inevitable death.

This guide is designed to help readers understand some of the basics of character creation and how to actually play in this mode, rather than flounder in confusion while trying to learn the ropes.

Getting Started

You can start diving into Adventurer mode by following these basic steps:

Generate a (Fun) World to Play In

Adventurer mode first requires you to have a world in which to play and that you have retired any fortresses you have running in that world; you don't need to abandon fortresses to ruin, just retire them, meaning they will run themselves and typically be fine with only slight changes if you revisit them later.

While you can play Adventurer mode in any world, you will want one that is actually interesting. Complex civilizations with many sites will give you more places to visit (including your own retired fortresses, which you can often loot for food, gear, and whatever else you collected in Fortress mode with minimal risk). A world with a long history may help with this, although wars waged in a world can potentially wipe out races and actually reduce some of the options available to you.

Create a Character

With a world selected, you will then need to create an Adventurer mode character. Like so many other systems in Dwarf Fortress, this creation process has a great deal of depth for those interested. This guide will attempt to explain these choices simply and reduce the complexity of getting started, but interested players can dive into these systems far more than is explained here. Important character choices you will make include:

Race : The races available to choose are dependent on the selected world. You are likely to be able to choose to be a Dwarf, Elf, or Human, but many other races are also possible depending on the world's history and some races (including dwarves and elves) can be eliminated if those civilizations are destroyed. Human will always be available. Each race is unique and has advantages and disadvantages. Elves are fast and decent in combat. Dwarves can see in the dark and enter powerful martial trances while fighting. Humans are tall, making them too big for dwarf, elf, and goblin armor, but can equip weapons smaller races can't and have an edge in combat over smaller peoples.

: The races available to choose are dependent on the selected world. You are likely to be able to choose to be a Dwarf, Elf, or Human, but many other races are also possible depending on the world's history and some races (including dwarves and elves) can be eliminated if those civilizations are destroyed. Human will always be available. Civilization : Your chosen civilization will determine where you begin and can limit some of your skill selection. Each of these civilization options does have advantages and disadvantages, but a new player should note the Outsider option will limit them at the start and make them unable to claim sites until they join a civilization. To simplify a lot, Human and Dwarven civilizations offer a decent range of metal weapons and armor. Elven civilizations offer only their weak wooden equipment, but wild animals won't attack members of these civilizations (including non-elves). Beginners will likely want to choose a Human or Dwarf starter civilization.

: Your chosen civilization will determine where you begin and can limit some of your skill selection. Each of these civilization options does have advantages and disadvantages, but a new player should note the Outsider option will limit them at the start and make them unable to claim sites until they join a civilization. Destiny : A character's Destiny can be viewed a bit like selecting a game mode within this game mode. Ordinary: This Destiny provides no extra gameplay features. Unless you have enough experience to "create your own fun" in this mode, this isn't recommended. Hero: This Destiny lets you get a compass that can direct you to nearby sites of interest. You will often automatically start as a "hearthperson," which is basically a soldier loyal to a lord or lady relevant to where you begin. This lets you skip some grinding, as normally you need to gain fame to become one, with this status letting you request unlimited quests from your leader. Chosen: This Destiny brings the same benefits as the Hero option and gives some additional benefits. Your character will automatically be messaged by a divine patron when they begin, giving them a holy quest that, if followed, eventually will involve recovering an artifact and returning it to a priest aligned with the patron. The community has also noted the patron will rarely intervene in combat, protecting the Chosen character, although what exactly causes this to happen isn't known. Of the available destinies, Chosen is probably the best option for new players; you can even ignore the holy quest if you so desire.

: A character's Destiny can be viewed a bit like selecting a game mode within this game mode. Difficulty : Difficulty adjusts the power of a character, not the enemies they may encounter. "Normal" is the option most people will want to select if they desire a challenge; "Easy" makes you quite powerful (note the huge bump in all point totals), while "Hard" makes you fairly underpowered. Of the totals, attribute points are probably the biggest impact on gameplay long-term. Raising your attributes can be difficult, but skills will rise naturally with use and acquiring better equipment as your adventure is basically inevitable.

: Difficulty adjusts the power of a character, not the enemies they may encounter. "Normal" is the option most people will want to select if they desire a challenge; "Easy" makes you quite powerful (note the huge bump in all point totals), while "Hard" makes you fairly underpowered. Archetype : Archetype is basically a character's class, choosing how their attributes and skill points are spent (you can customize the automatic distribution later) to best fit the role. The vast majority of new players will want to pick an Archetype focused on fighting with a melee weapon. Ranged weapons are complex and annoying to master, as they can be quite ineffective until you have decent skills and the right equipment. Most weapons in Dwarf Fortress have advantages and disadvantages. Swords and axes are decent, well-rounded options, while maces and hammers can be good for powerful undead that may need to be pulped to stop them from rising. You are able to customize your attributes and skills after selecting an Archetype, lowering where points are automatically distributed to spend them elsewhere. Keep in mind that Archetypes are designed to be relatively balanced; if you want to Min/Max, be careful. Some skills may seem useless but aren't; having no points in Swimming may mean you quickly drown and having no points in Reading means you're illiterate.

: Archetype is basically a character's class, choosing how their attributes and skill points are spent (you can customize the automatic distribution later) to best fit the role. The vast majority of new players will want to pick an Archetype focused on fighting with a melee weapon. Ranged weapons are complex and annoying to master, as they can be quite ineffective until you have decent skills and the right equipment. Equipment: Characters will be able to customize their equipment using their Equipment points, with those points at least partially spent on gear the game considers important to that character (like a waterskin). The gear available will depend on your civilization; many players will benefit from just choosing a metal weapon (if available) appropriate to their skills, good armor, and, if desired, some animals that may be able to support you in combat in the early game (such as wolves).

Into the World You Go

With the above options all selected, your character is basically complete. You can customize some other options like your name and background, but this is almost entirely narrative fluff. Once you've completely gone through the creation process and spawned at a spot appropriate for your character, you may experience a sense of directionless (although the Chosen destiny will at least have you given some sort of quest to aim you somewhere).

It's worth going through the tutorial for this mode when prompted, but it's very basic and mostly just to teach you some important controls. The next section is designed to help a new player actually find things to do, rather than waste away as they run out of food or are attacked by strange beasts who might wander their way.

Surviving and Finding Fun

Like in Fortress mode, your adventurer will need food and drink (assuming your character isn't an edge case, such as a vampire or experimental monster). Drink isn't very difficult to get; if you have a waterskin, which you can start with, you can fill it in a river and drink from your waterskin as necessary. Food is more complicated; getting food in the wild is notoriously tricky, with the usual recommendation from the Dwarf Fortress community being to hunt animals and then butcher them (some plants can also be foraged). However, this can be dangerous and/or unreliable, at least at low levels.

It's better to find a town with a market and just buy food. Even better, many houses (especially large houses or outright fortresses) will contain food that you can steal with almost no risk of discovery (and, for the moral sort, almost no risk of actually impacting the resident of that house). Whatever your methods, aim to get 25+ of something you can eat, and you should almost always have enough that you have time to get more if you need to be away from civilization for a while.

With your necessities covered, you'll want to start setting a long-term goal or two for yourself. Questing is one of the most obvious ways to start generating a sense of purpose, especially if you began as a hearthperson to a noble nearby your spawn location. Talk to individuals around your starting civilization (you can talk to people with k), inquiring about troubles in the area. They will then give you a quest, which you can check on through your quest screen. Use the quest screen to help guide you to the location of the target. At the time of writing, ALL quests are about hunting down targets and killing them. Once complete, you don't need to return to the quest giver to complete the quest; talk to anyone (or crowds of people) and use the "Bring up specific incident or rumor" option to tell people what you've done. This will gain you fame.

As you gain fame, you will find it easier to recruit NPCs to your party, which will become essential to defeating harder quest bosses. At this point, your goal should be to build a mighty band of soldiers, get quality gear for yourself, and keep building your fame through questing until people start to suggest you speak to kings, queens, or a civilization's equivalent. Given enough time, you will eventually be directed to fight deadly foes like dragons and megabeasts. This is the end game; these creatures are very difficult and will be almost impossible to defeat on your own. Only with a strong enough party (potentially dozens strong) and quality combat abilities will you have a decent chance of winning the day. In effect, questing will eventually lead you to tough boss fights (although beatable, with enough skill, unlike the baddies discussed here).

Of course, questing isn't the only thing of interest you can do in Adventurer mode. This is especially true because you can bring what you find in your journey to fortresses you've retired, drop those items somewhere you can remember, and then access those items later if you unretire the fortress (assuming the dwarves there didn't move it somewhere else). Some notable things an adventurer may want to try to include:

Contracting a curse to become a vampire or werebeast. The easiest way to do this is toppling statues to a god your adventurer is aligned to. Curses are a topic worthy of their own article, but the basic principle is that they will typically make you much stronger in combat, potentially grant you interesting abilities, and will also come with weaknesses you didn't have before.

Stealing a necromancer's unholy slab from their tower. You can learn the locations of these slabs in Legends mode. They're extremely powerful objects, giving a reader the ability to create undead minions. One exciting possibility with such a slab is to store it in a fortress you've retired and then unretire that fortress. Dwarves can then replicate the text of the slab, mass-producing unholy texts (and on books and scrolls, rather than a heavy slab).

Raid a vault. These are end game dungeons the community is often reluctant to talk about, considering too much discussion on this topic potentially spoil the fun of discovery. Without getting into too much detail, vaults contain many powerful enemies and extremely powerful items unavailable through any other means. They can be hard to find, usually requiring you to ask NPCs about nearby sites and get lucky enough for one to be close enough that they might mention it and that they select that location to talk about (you can improve the odds you won't miss the opportunity to learn about a vault by spamming your info request many times before giving up).

Destabilize a civilization or two. With a strong enough character, you can just go to civilizations you don't like or that you view as a worthy challenge and wreak havoc. You can even kill nobles and other important NPCs in their society. Just keep in mind that if you save what you've done to the world, it will carry over to Fortress mode when you play in that same world.



Final Tips

Listing every useful tip and trick about Adventurer mode isn't possible in this article. However, some notable advice worth internalizing includes:

Ignore quests that seem too difficult. In the beginning, you will have limited martial ability, only basic equipment, and few if any companions. You can find easier quests and come back to harder ones later.

Recruit companions regularly. As you gain fame, it will become easier and easier to recruit NPCs. While capable fighters are good, the reality is that anyone added to the party will typically boost your survivability.

Random wandering isn't really your friend. A typical Dwarf Fortress map is vast and isn't designed like a typical modern RPG world. It's usually best to focus on the places NPCs gather, the locations and monsters those NPCs direct you towards, and other points of interest you identify through Legends mode or just on your map.

At the time of writing, healing is unreliable and mostly done by "walking it off" as you fast travel. You can only hope your healing outpaces any injuries you may have. Curses can actually help here; werebeasts completely heal when they return to their normal form.

