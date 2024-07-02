Key Takeaways College Football 25 is set to launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game features a new Staged Recruiting experience, which includes three phases: Discovery, Pitch, and Close. This system aims to humanize recruits by giving them unique needs and motivations that players must discover through interaction. The game also differentiates regions of the country based on player caliber, quality, and type, representing the different resources available to schools.

In addition, the game introduces a coaching carousel system, where coaching jobs become available during Conference Championship week and continue throughout the National Championship. Coaches can be fired, extended, or have their contracts expire, and schools have specific expectations for their coaches based on the program's prestige and standing.

College Football 25 also features a revamped recruiting pipeline system, with 50 pipelines based on geographic regions rather than states. Each school is assigned a pipeline level based on historical recruiting data, ensuring that strong recruiters in a region have an advantage.

For a game to have this much information in a deep dive is pretty impressive. The Dynasty Deep Dive for College Football 25 clocks in at 17,000 words and 85 pages. While yes, there are pictures, but the amount of detailed information summarizes what it means to go above and beyond for the new modern era of college football. Do you want to see how coach creation works? It's here. Want to start off as a coordinator? You can. Trying to sway players out of the transfer portal? Good luck. The Dynasty Deep Dive trailer can be viewed here for those visual learners.

Before diving into the individual details surrounding Dynasty Mode, EA revealed some quick notes as a baseline for both online and offline Dynasties.

Both Online and Offline Dynasty can go for up to 30 seasons.

Up to 32 users can participate in a Dynasty, offline or online.

Only one user per school.

The Commissioner is in charge of determining the settings for the dynasty, the roster file that’s used at league creation, handles all custom conference and custom schedule changes, and is responsible for advancing the dynasty to the next week/off-season stage. No pressure.

You can keep track of everyone’s status in the Members screen.

Commissioner status can be transferred from the Members screen as well.

Commissioners will have the ability to force a win in the event that a game was not able to be completed, and for those of you that like to restart a game vs the CPU that isn’t going your way, the number of times a game was started is tracked on the Scores/Schedules screen for all to see.

The Design of a Modern Dynasty Mode

With designing this mode, the development team spoke to members of the college football community along with experts and coaches. They scoured through blog posts, tweets and wishlist videos. The developers wanted to find the deep experience that revolves around current landscape of college football, and this just literally changed. The three anchors involved Building Your Program, Building Your Coach and Deliver the World of College Football. The Deep Dive breaks each of these anchors down like this:

Build Your Coach: This encompasses the decisions you make on your coaching journey to the top of the college football world. Whether that’s starting as a coordinator at a small school and making a name for yourself before getting that first head coaching job, or starting as a head coach at your dream school. Every decision you make on your journey matters.

Build Your Program: As the old saying goes, “to win in College Football it’s not the X’s and the O’s, it’s the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s”. Recruiting is the lifeblood of College Football and having a consistent winner means you need a roster that is built to reload rather than rebuild. That all starts on the high school recruiting trail, but in modern College Football roster retention and utilizing the Transfer Portal are instrumental in your ability to field a championship team.

Deliver the World of College Football: A lot has changed in college football over the last year, let alone the last 11 years. From the new 12 team College Football Playoff to conference realignment, we set out to recreate the ever-changing world of college football within Dynasty and provide you with the tools to customize your experience.

Current coaches represent three main categories. There isn't a single coach that is great at every single aspect of football. Don't forget that at one time, Steve Spurrier couldn't name any of his defensive players at Florida. College coaches are either excellent recruiters, motivators that maximize player potential, and tacticians who aim to out-scheme opponents. Alabama's offense had fallen behind in 2013 and the program had to pivot and change their entire philosophy. All of this under Saban, yet they had to bring in an offensive guru to reignite the offense.

Coaching progression starts with simply playing games in College Football 25. Completing goals will award XP, thus leveling up the coach that caps at Level 50. Coach Points are rewarded and will be used to upgrade abilities. XP goals are broken down into single games, weekly, season and career goals. This can include the number of players who are drafted to the NFL in the 1st Round, single play results such as interceptions and touchdowns, or beating rivals, a top 25 team and winning a national championship for the season goals. This can be tracked in the Coach tab in the Dynasty Hub. There are also five progression speed settings, so if players want to see quicker results or space out the full 30 seasons, they can. Notifications will pop up in the top left corner of the screen during the game. XP summaries are shown after every week.

Archetypes

The archetype-based coach abilities system will help mold your coach into what you desire. Much like traditional RPG classes, all players in the party must do their job and work together. Coaches will have a base class or coach archetype. These are broken down into Recruiting, Motivation (development and culture) and Scheme (X and O). Progression can be sought in multiple ways. Coaches can be an expert in a single category such as being an elite recruiter, or the option to be a hybrid coach that is strong in multiple areas. The ultimate goal is to be a CEO on top of the college football world.

On-field success and ability progression will allow coaches to achieve an elite archetype. There is no single formula to reach these statuses. There are eleven different archetypes that offer their own focus and perks. They form a rock, paper, scissors relationship with no dominant archetype. Every decision on the coaching journey will matter. Coaches abilities CANNOT be re-spec. The archetypes have a set of prereqs and objectives to complete that will unlock them. Unlocking Elite Recruiter requires spending 50 Coach points in the Recruiter archetype and then signing two top five recruiting classes.

Created coaches will select one of the three archetypes, but the option to purchase the other two with Coach Points will be available without needing to meet any additional requirements. Purchasing these will unlock a new set of abilities that include new opportunities in the coach carousel. Each archetype has a perk when its active such as awarding additional coach XP everytime a game is won with Tactician. The active archetype is automatically determined. If players own the Program Buyilder of CEO archetypes, these will always be the active archetypes regardless of coach points that were used to purchase other archetypes. If not owning these, it will always default to the archetype where the most coach points have been spent.

Utilizing the Abilities

Abilities will be purchased within the archetype as there will be more than 50 coach abilities. Each can have up to four tiers as each has a purchase cost associated with it. Abilities are broken down by position group besides the Scheme Gruru, Program Builder and CEO archetypes. Coaches will specilize in recruiting specific position groups rather than just being great at recruiting. Think quarterback whisperer, trench warfare or no fly zone. There will also be gameplay effects that are position based boosts. Things such as Fast Tempo Offense can be upgraded.

Battery Pack (Tier 1): Offensive players fatigue slower in hurry up

Caught Napping (Tier 2): Increase delay to defenders looking to the sideline at the snap

On Their Heels (Tier 3): Team composure boost for 1st downs gained while running hurry up

Tipped Your Hand (Tier 4): Chance to see the defense’s coverage shell in hurry up

Teams can be setup to not work against themselves and don't cave to hostile crowds. This is the Discipline/Communication ability.

Hater Blockers (Tier 1): Slight reduction in crowd noise impact on the road

Teflon (Tier 2): Significant reduction of crowd noise impact on the road

Polished (Tier 3): Offensive players will commit slightly fewer penalties

Clean Sheet Offense (Tier 4): Offensive players will commit significantly fewer penalties

Coordinator Importance

The developers are making sure defensive counters are available to all of the offensive play style abilities. Abilities such as Ground and Pound defense can be used. Coordinators and head coaches have the same set of abilities and archetypes that will allow a natural progression from coordinator to head coach. This increases the importance of staff management. Abilities can be stacked together from across the coaching staff to increase the effects. Head coach abilities will have the greatest impact. Coordinators that have an ability that is on the opposite side of the ball will have a lesser effect than one with a coinciding position. Each coach will have a spider graph based on the abilities and archetypes they own.

Starting Out

Players have the option to start a Dynasty as head coach or a coordinator. Coordinators will have performance expectations and all roles will have full control of recruiting and will be able to play both sides of the ball. Contracts will have a set length and failure to meet expectations can mean job loss. Expectations include winning a set amount of games, winning conference championship, making the playoff and winning a Natty. These are based on the current school prestige and program standing. Job security will fluctuate throughout the season based on results and trends. Low job security means the hot seat then eventual firing. User coach firing can be turned off in Dynasty settings.

Different wins create different results. Beating higher ranked teams will have a larger impact than generic FCS teams. Coach prestige grades will range from A+ to F. This is reflective of the ability to meet contract expectations. Winning five games at a bad program will have a smaller impact than winning a Championship at a powerhouse school. The school will evaluate the performance at the end of the contract and will offer an extension. These will be automatically excepted if the results are good. However, coaches can leave for a new job via the coaching carousel at any point during the contract, regardless of status. The reason for the auto accept is based on protection from inadvertently changing jobs if players sim past a contract extension offer without interacting with it. Players can view the last 20 years of a program before signing a contract and history will update over time.

How the Coaching Carousel Works

The coaching carousel will officially start during Conference Championship week every season. Schools will determine they want to fire, extend, or let expire a contract. As a head coach, coordinators can be fired this week. The first week of bowl season will be when the first round of job offers go out. If an offer isn't received immediately, there will be multiple weeks available. As schools hire and poach coaches, others will open up during this time. If you opt to leave, you will coach through the National Championship. However, coaches can hire coordinators during the duration of the period.

Every school has a persona and that will determine what they want out of their next coach. This is broken down below:

Level: The higher a coach’s level, the more powerful they are and the more abilities they have. Schools are always looking for the highest caliber coach they can find.

Scheme: Certain schools, like the military academies, want a coach who runs a specific style of offense or defense.

Archetype: Schools have a preference on the type of coach they are looking to hire. Just like the real world, blue bloods prefer elite coaches who are a Program Builder or CEO.

Pipeline: All coaches have a primary pipeline, which provides a boost in recruiting. This is meant to simulate an area of the country where they have strong ties and relationships in recruiting. Schools prefer coaches whose primary pipeline is the same as one of the school’s recruiting pipelines.

Coach Prestige: A coach’s prestige is compared against the school's team prestige. A five star program is not going to hire a coach who is mid and only a C- coach prestige.

Just because a job isn't open in the initial week doesn't mean it won't be available later. Every listing will have the top candidates the school desires. All the movements can be viewed in the Staff Moves screen. Coordinators also will not leave unless they are fired or hired by another school, so they won't actively seek employment. During Bowl Week 1, head coaches can look at coordinators and their resume and make a job offer if interested. It's not a guarantee they accept it, either. Only one coach can be have an offer made per week. There will also be at least one coach available to hire that doesn't require competition with another school. If nothing is done with any position or if a new coaching job isn't selected by the National Championship, these will automatically be assigned.

New Staged Recruiting

There were four core goals after all the research was done with the community and coaches in regards to recruiting:

Humanize recruits by giving them unique needs and motivations that the player has to discover by interacting with the recruit

Differentiate regions of the country by player caliber, quality, and type to authentically capture high school talent based on historical real-world data

Represent the different resources available to schools ensuring the top schools can blanket the country, while smaller schools will need to be more targeted with their approach

Make the transfer portal feel authentically unpredictable

This process enabled the new Staged Recruiting experience in College Football 25. This is built around three phases: Discovery, Pitch and Close. Where they are at in their process will dictate how interaction is done and the level of engagement they require. Discovery will allow which prospects to target, their skills, and what they care about the most. This is the investigation phase but with an emphasis in uncovering information quickly. The sooner this is discovered, the better. Recruits will announce their top five schools, and then it is time to Pitch. Here coaches will sell the program and what is offered. How well this aligns with the player's motivations will determine success.

The Close will be when the recruit comes in for an official visit. The goal is to get a verbal commitment, but decisions are made on National Signing Day. The developers had mentioned that bringing recruits in for more prominent matchups will greatly increases the chances of signing them. Schools will have 14 grades to make them inviting to recruits:

Playing Time: This represents how long it will take for a player to become a starter at their position. Playing time is individualized to each recruit and player based on their position group and OVR.

Playing Style: This is a representation of how you play. Every player archetype has a stat that is tracked over the course of the season. How high that stat is relative to other teams determines your grade. For example, Field General quarterbacks playing style grade is driven by passing yards per game.

Championship Contender: This measures how close the team is to winning a championship. It takes into account the team’s current ranking and roster composition.

Program Tradition: This is a holistic view of a program’s history and success overtime based on the number of Conference and National Championships, total wins, and awards won.

Campus Lifestyle: This is a representation of the city and area surrounding the campus, as well as the campus itself. This grade cannot be changed or impacted.

Stadium Atmosphere: This is driven by the stadium’s Toughest Places to Play ranking, which is determined by a team’s historical performance in home games.

Pro Potential: This is a projection of how likely it is that players on the current roster will play on Sundays.

Brand Exposure: This grades a team’s overall brand recognition, the potential NIL opportunities a player could get at the school, and how often the school plays in primetime games.

Academic Prestige: This ranks all universities based on real world academic rankings. This grade cannot be changed.

Conference Prestige: This represents the overall strength of a conference based on each conference member’s team prestige.

Coach Prestige: This is a reflection of the school’s coaching staff. The Head Coach carries the most weight here, but coordinators are also taken into account.

Coach Stability: This measures how long the coaching staff has been in place and how likely they are to remain there for the next 4 years.

Athletic Facilities: This grade measures the quality of athletic facilities for the program. Waterfalls and barbershops are a plus here.

Proximity to Home: This grade is unique to each recruit and is based on where the school is in relation to the recruit’s home pipeline.

One of the more notable grades is Brand Exposure. This is a reflection of the school's brand and the potential NIL opportunities a player could earn. While this is ever changing in the real world, this is one of the set precedents College Football 25 will use. Also, player's projected overall rating will be compared to the team's roster that will project how many years it will take to become a starter. Grades will update dynamically throughout the season, but some will only update at the end of every season. Highlighting a grade in the Recruiting Hub will provide ways to improve each grade. You can expect more than 3,500 recruits generated from across the country each season. Some years will have a ton of talent, others will have minimal. Certain regions will be more consistent than others. The team also analyzed historical recruiting data and discussed various recruiting strategies and tactics with coaches to help with how recruiting was done in different areas of the country.

The research for recruiting lead to change the recruiting pipelines. In the past, this was done by state. This will now be done by geographic region. This isn't just southeast, southwest, etc, but rather Metro Atlanta or combining New York and New Jersey into one pipeline. There will be a total of 50 pipelines in the game. Each school was researched for the last ten years to identify where the players were being recruited from. Each pipeline will have five levels and every school was given a pipeline level based on historical dates. The pipeline for the school will never change and that will ensure strong recruiters in a region will have an advantage. Higher tier pipelines will offer bonuses and heavily nfluences the types of players they bring in. There are deeper details for each stage of recruiting and how scouting is broken down on the Campus Huddle. This can be viewed here.

College Football 25 will launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Users can pre-order the Deluxe Edition now or the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 25 and gain three days early access. Gamestop is also offering the Collector's Edition of the game that includes a football, locker and jersey for College Football 25.