Key Takeaways College Football 25 features a modernized Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, and Teambuilder for a more immersive gaming experience.

Coaches in Dynasty Mode have a variety of options to recruit and develop players, with teambuilding and program grades impacting success.

Road to Glory offers a unique player experience, combining on-field and off-field decisions, with the option to transfer every year.

Dating back to NCAA Football 98, the introduction of Dynasty Mode has been a mainstay with the series and there's no doubt that College Football 25 would include this. The individual career mode Road to Glory will also be a part of the upcoming game, as both modes will be modernized and go deeper to help coincide with this new era of college football. This also allows for the return of Teambuilder, which will allow up to 32 teams to be used both online and offline for Dynasty. There will be an Online Dynasty as this can be confirmed alongside a wide variety of options to go above and beyond the previous years.

The Return of the Dynasty

At its core, players can participate in a thirty-year dynasty with the launch offering real players thanks to NIL deals. Players will scout and recruit and allocate points in different ways featuring modern communication to help recruit players. Dealbreakers will be on a much bigger scale as some players simply won't be won over. You can go as simple as sending a DM to a prospect or go all in. Inviting prospects to specific games will also help dictate their decision. If there is heavy interest, it would be ideal to invite them to one of the top matchups on the schedule as this weighs heavier than in the past. Program Grades for the school can also be improved for recruiting and players will also be a risk on a week-to-week basis of being won or lost. This allows for more of a focus from week to week to be more heavily involved in decision making.

The Transfer Portal also comes into play as this has been a major aspect of college football in recent years. Players can leave each season and coaches will have the opportunity to try and get them to stay. This also goes for jumping to the NFL early. It's worth noting that due to the nature of NIL deals in their current state, draft classes will not be able to be exported to Madden. The development team has also confirmed that creating a prospect will not be in the initial release, but plans to integrate down the road.

Close

Upon starting Dynasty Mode, players will be tasked with creating a coach and providing a scheme for the offense and defense. They'll then choose the type of style whether it be motivator, recruiter or tactician. Players will have the option to hire and fire both offensive and defensive coordinators. Coaches will have eleven different skill trees to help develop their legacy. The art team also curated 16,000 different head models that were created from photographs to help with ongoing generic players that will come in over the duration of the Dynasty. Other elements such as the new Redshirt rules will also be implemented. These are just some of the base elements to expect with a modern Dynasty Mode.

Hit the Books, Hit the Field

Road to Glory in College Football 25 will be going above and beyond to mirror how a player handles themselves both on the field and off the field. The development team is aiming for a 10-20 hour experience for each created character that will span a four year career. The mode is rooted in decision making which can affect both career growth or academic growth. A certain GPA is expected to be academically eligible to play and players will need to manage energy and time properly. The option to transfer every year via the portal is on the table. The created character has the option to go with an Elite skillset, Blue Chip, Contributor or Underdog. Archetypes and Mental Abilities will provide unique upgradeable bonuses. School choice is provided by answering questions during the creation process. Furthermore, NIL deals will provide unique in-game buffs. These players that are created will be eligible to move over to Madden.

Related Complete Details, Trailer Live for EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 While the cover athletes have been announced, the details of what to expect in the game that launches on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

The "currency" for the mode will be Coach Trust. Earning more of this will move up the depth chart. This can be received in a variety of ways including positions battles via Mini Games. These Mini Games can only be played once and players will need to make sure they have ample time and energy to compete in these. This may involve missing a test in school. More Coach Trust will also open more plays in the playbook. Positions available will be quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. Players will also be able to select celebrations as the game offers even move celebrations this year across the board. The team has tied in a combination of buttons with some supposedly hidden combos included. The celebration list is accessible in the pause menu. The goal is to truly live the life of a college football player in Road to Glory.

College Football 25 will launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition provides three-day early access and both the Standard and Deluxe are available for pre-order now. Those who subscribe to EA Play will have a trial period beginning on July 16. EA is also offering an MVP bundle that includes digital versions of both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 (2024) for a limited time.

You can check out the pre-order details here.