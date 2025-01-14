In the first two chapters of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Ziluan is getting to know the soon-to-be major officers in the coming Three Kingdoms era. He is free to converse with everyone, as well as fight alongside anyone he chooses.

This is before the three clans rise to prominence, and everyone is still getting along. When Chapter 3 begins, tension has formed between Cao Cao, Liu Bei and Sun Jian. Being friends with everyone worked before, but now Ziluan is going to need to pick someone to swear allegiance to.

Chapter 3: Two Enemies, One Fried

In Chapter 3, in the upper left corner of the screen, there is a new display, listing the names of Cao Cao, Liu Bei and Sun Jian with diamonds next to them. These diamonds will fill whenever Ziluan participates in a battle for one of these individuals. Once all the diamonds are full, Ziluan will be able to become a loyal ally to one of these officers. If the player knows who they wish to align with, they can simply seek out that individual on the map, complete the required number of battles, and move on with that kingdom's story.

If they are less certain about who they wish to join, they can also fight all the available battles, filling up all the favor points and seeing which officer's story they want to follow. If someone knows they want to align themselves with Liu Bei, they can just fight the Liu Bei battles and make the process below a bit more straight forward.

The player will have until the end of Chapter 3 to make a decision. After the player has enough points to join a faction, they can travel to the new quest marker on the map and take part in that battle. The process is more straight forward if the player has only fought for one kingdom, but some choices become available if the player has fought every battle and earned enough favor for all kingdoms.

We're going to use Shu as an example, as in the first playthrough, it is the kingdom we sided with after we earned enough favor points to join anyone. We went to the quest marker, which presented a battle where there was a choice to fight for either Lui Bei or Cao Cao's forces. The side taken here will make the other side an enemy, and Ziluan will no longer be able to fight for the opposition.

After this fight, there was another battle that had to be done. The player will notice that new diamonds have appeared next to the remaining friendly factions, allowing them the opportunity to do some more battles or change their mind about who they wish to serve. This time it was Lui Bei against Sun Jian's forces. Because we chose to be friendly with everyone, we could have betrayed Liu Bei and defected to Wu, but we stuck with Liu Bei.

After this fight was over, Wu and Wei were now enemies. At this point, Shu was the only faction that didn't hate us, but we didn't officially become part of Liu Bei's forces until we officially agreed to join him in a cutscene at the conclusion of Chapter 3, adding a green emblem to our save file as Ziluan continued in Chapter 4 and 5 as part of Liu Bei's forces.

What If I Want To Play Experience Every Kingdom's Story?

Choosing a side to align with is not as major of a decision as it seems. There are two options available for the player who wishes to experience every branch of the story. The first example is the bad way to do this. With the intention of eventually playing through all three choices and not being aware of the post-game content, every battle for each officer was completed before the point of having to make any enemies and a separate save file was created. This allows the player to skip the first two chapters and most of the third chapter, allowing them easy access to join each of the three officers. This allows for a good starting point to experience each story's outcome.

Choosing a faction in Dynasty Warriors: Origins is an important decision, but it ultimately doesn't matter too much as the opportunity to play as each kingdom is available.

The better way to experience each kingdom's story is to just pick one, fight the battles to earn enough favor to join them, and just continue through the rest of the game. After the player completes the story for one kingdom, a new game plus of sorts will unlock. The player will maintain their rank, guards and equipment, and will be able to use the Story option at any lodging to replay any battle or restart the game from an earlier point.

Play through the game as Shu, and then use the filter options in Story to get to the Replay option and start over in Chapter 3. Become a warrior for Wei, and after that, go back again and get the Wu experience. The benefit of doing it this way allows the player to grow even stronger and collect more old coins and pyroxene. There are also new powerful weapons that were previously unavailable, along with special challenges for the battlefield that are only available on the new extra challenging difficulty level. There are also a few battles that can play out differently.