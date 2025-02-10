Dynasty Warriors: Origins throws you into chaos in ancient China with a sword in one hand and a thousand enemies in the other. You’re expected to crush entire armies, capture forts, and outmaneuver rival warlords — all while trying not to get steamrolled by a commander twice your size. You might think you’ve got the basics down — mash attack, dodge, repeat — but trust me, there’s a lot more going on under the radar.

You don’t want to charge into battle only to get obliterated because you didn’t invest in the right skills. Or worse, spam normal attacks, wondering why your enemies won’t go down. Or wasting time on inefficient farming methods when there’s a much faster way to get rich and powerful. These tips will save you time, power up your character faster, and help you dominate every battlefield like a true warlord.

8 Chain Evasion is One of the Best Early-Game Skills to Get

In the heat of battle, enemies don't wait their turn — they come at you all at once. Chain Evasion lets you sidestep multiple attacks, keeping your health bar in the green and your morale sky-high.

With Chain Evasion, you can dodge not just once, but twice in quick succession, making you as slippery as a greased eel. This nifty move is nestled in the Knight-Errant skill tree and is a must-have for any warrior looking to up their game early on. Pair Chain Evasion with the Perfect Evade skill from the Adept tree, and you've got a killer combo.

7 Completing Training Tasks is the Fastest Way to Earn Skill Points

Skill Points are your golden tickets to unlocking game-changing abilities. While there are several ways to earn them, training tasks stand out as the most efficient and rewarding method. You can think of training tasks as little side missions given to you by NPC officers scattered around the map.

They might ask you to take down a bunch of enemies using a specific weapon or pull off some flashy combat moves. The reward? A juicy 15 Skill Points for each one completed! That’s a serious boost compared to the measly three points you get from grinding 100 enemies.

6 Increase Weapon Proficiency to Increase Rank Level

The higher your rank, the better your stats, the more abilities you unlock, and the deadlier you become. But here’s the catch: your rank won’t go up unless you raise your weapon proficiency!

While we all have our favorite weapon, if you want to rank up fast, you have to switch them up. Every weapon has its own proficiency level, and raising multiple weapons will skyrocket your Rank Level. Stick to one weapon, and you’ll level up slowly.

5 Completing Skirmishes Is the Fastest Way to Get Gold

Imagine this: you jump into a quick fight, wipe out some enemies, and boom — gold! That’s a Skirmish in a nutshell. These fast-paced battles pop up across the map, take just a minute or two to complete and reward you with a fat stack of gold when you win. Compared to lengthy story missions, Skirmishes let you farm gold efficiently without wasting hours.

Skirmishes aren’t hidden treasures — they’re right there on the map, waiting for you to cash in. Look for red markers with swords hovering over areas — you’ll usually see them near villages, fortresses, or roads. Just walk up, accept the challenge, and let the gold-farming begin!

4 Use the Map to Quickly Find Meat Bun Pot Locations

No one wants to go down in battle because they couldn’t find a Meat Bun in time, right? These little lifesavers restore your health, and if you don’t know where to find them fast, you’ll be watching your hero drop like a sack of rice in the middle of a fight.

Meat Buns aren’t just scattered randomly — they have designated locations, usually hidden inside pots within bases. The problem? You don’t always have time to run around smashing everything when your health is low. There’s a super simple way to track them down — use the map!

3 Increase Bravery by Attacking Enemies

Bravery is what fuels your Battle Arts , and these aren’t just flashy attacks. They’re massive damage dealers that can clear groups of enemies or obliterate powerful enemies in seconds. The more Bravery you have, the more often you can spam your strongest moves. With enough Bravery, you can tear through enemies without getting stuck in long battles. And if your Bravery is low, you’re fighting at a disadvantage.

The fastest and easiest way to increase Bravery is to jump into the fight and start swinging. But you’re not just mindlessly hacking away — you need to be strategic about it. Bravery increases every time you successfully hit an enemy. The key? Don’t stop attacking! Keep your combos going, and you’ll see that Bravery bar filling up fast. Taking down high-rank officers or elite enemies gives you more Bravery than mowing through low-tier grunts. Prioritize strong opponents to level up faster.

2 Use Master Wheel Recovery Attacks for Crowd Control

If you’re just tossing your wheels around like fancy boomerangs and not harnessing their true potential, you’re missing out on some serious damage and crowd control. When you land a perfectly timed attack, your next strike gains extra power, complete with a red visual effect to show you mean business.

Also, your upgraded attack covers more ground, making it perfect for wiping out multiple enemies at once. If you chain Wheel Recovery Attacks into combos, you’ll keep your offense fast and relentless, clearing battlefields way quicker.

1 Overworld Farming Is the Quickest Way to Get Pyroxene

Unlike other rare materials, Pyroxene is just sitting there in the open, waiting to be picked up. No boss fights, no drop rates — just free loot! Just ride around, grab crystals, and repeat! And Pyroxene deposits come back after a short time, so you can loop through farming routes over and over.

These glowing orange crystals spawn in specific locations across the map. Pyroxene shines in the distance, making it easy to spot if you keep your eyes open. Once you’ve got a solid stash of Pyroxene, visit an Inn or Tent, select Craft Gem, and turn your Pyroxene into powerful stat-boosting gems.