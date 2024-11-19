Koei Tecmo has revealed the upcoming release of a demo version for Dynasty Warriors Origins, the latest entry in the action series. It'll be possible to get an early glimpse at the action game on November 22, when the demo hits the PlayStation 5.

The news comes from the latest entry in the PlayStation Blog, which details what we'll get to see in the demo. According to the post, this is an enhanced version of the demonstration that was available for testers at Tokyo Game Show.

An Early Look at the Next Stage

Dynasty Warriors Origins is the latest entry in the Musou franchise by Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. The franchise offers fights against overwhelming numerical odds, with players taking down massive armies of thousands of enemies. In the Dynasty Warriors line, legendary events from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms come to life as battlefields that the players have to explore.

With current technology, the game aims at delivering "the most exhilarating 1 vs 1,000 action in the series’ history," using an unprecedented sense of scale to create an impressive battleground. Dealing with the enemy forces in real time will demand a mix of real-time tactics and strong active command of the frontlines using mighty weapons.

In the demo, we get to play through one of the many stages where the conflicts will take place, the Battle of Sishui Gate. This event was also part of many of the previous games and it's one of the many battles that have various smaller groups unite under the same banner to overthrow Dong Zhuo.

During this fight, players will have to force the series' strongest officer, Lu Bu, to retreat while protecting their own territories and the leaders Cao Cao and Liu Bei. In the Tokyo Game Show version of the demo, there was a time limit to enjoying the demo, but the console version will allow players to take their time to master the battlefield.

On the other hand, the difficulty will be increased through the addition of other elements that players need to take care of, so players can face a harsh challenge or opt for an easier time with the game if they aren't confident in their skills. As a mysterious wanderer who has lost his memories, the player will have access to four types of weapons: swords, wheels, the Chinese polearm Guandao, and the infantry weapon Pudao.

Along with the demo announcement, Koei Tecmo has also shared a gameplay features trailer through the PlayStation YouTube channel. The video has producer Tomohiko Sho discussing the various elements of the game and what's particularly appealing in the series and its upcoming release.

Besides a few story bits, the video shows various aspects of the combat. For instance, it shows the strategy discussion before battles start, and how players can ignore tactics if they're confident in their skills, but the video shows a player being severely punished for this shortsighted action.

The video then highlights the importance of morale on the battlefield. To increase this, players must take control of enemy strongholds or destroy many enemies. Once the morale levels reach certain points, allies will be powered up and it'll be easier for them to survive. As such, understanding how to move through the battlefield in a strategic manner will be key to success. Character growth, customization and understanding the available maneuvers are other aspects the video highlights.

Dynasty Warriors Origins is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on January 17, 2025.