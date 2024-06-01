Key Takeaways The hack and slash promises non-stop action with intense 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay.

The new installment in the series takes players back to the roots of the franchise.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

All for one and one against all! Koei Tecmo and Omega Force revealed their next installment in the Dynasty Warriors series at this week's PlayStation State of Play. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the tenth installment in the 30-year franchise, with its last mainline title being 2018’s Dynasty Warriors 9.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Making History

Close

In the newest title in this historic series, players will fight as a “nameless hero”. As chaos erupts throughout the Three Kingdoms, it's up to you to coordinate battle tactics and slash your way through endless waves of enemies. Dynasty Warriors delivers on its intense gameplay with its 1 vs. 1,000 action, which is a staple in their games. Tomohiko Sho, producer of Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Head of Omega Force, Koei Tecmo Games, stated,

“For almost 30 years, the Dynasty Warriors franchise has been built by delivering not only a sense of realism on the battlefield, but by the exhilarating action of 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay. With Dynasty Warriors: Origins, we return to these roots and deliver non-stop action to not only our most loyal fans of the series, but to all game fans worldwide, delivering the most thrilling warfare we’ve ever been able to create.”

Back to the Future

Close

The Dynasty Warriors series was first released in 1997 as a fighting game which had one-on-one combat. The hack and slash genre was brought onto the field in 2000 with Dynasty Warriors 2. The trademark of the series is the Musuo style of gameplay, which involves the ability to play any character you want and battle tons of enemies in your way. In the second game, you choose from one of the generals from the Three Kingdoms. As the games began to get more titles, the selection of characters began to increase.

Dynasty Warriors 5 brought a more realistic Musou Mode with a story for each character. These characters appeared in the battles they had fought in, according to current history. In later titles, players could unlock routes that weren’t accurate to history and even play as characters that have died previously in the game. As mentioned by Sho, the company plans on going back to the roots of the series and delivering more action-packed warfare.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will march into battle in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.