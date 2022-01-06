The Entertainment Software Association today confirmed that E3 2022 will, once again, be an online-only event.

2022 may have just begin, but the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to scuttle industry events. This is mostly due to the Omicron variant and its high transmissibility, even among vaccinated individuals. The ESA confirmed the in-person cancellation in a statement to GamesBeat.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

This will likely be the second year-in-a-row that E3 was forced online. E3 2021 was an online-only event with E3 2020 ultimately cancelled. The ESA confirmed they’ll have more details to share in the future and are “excited about the possibilities of an online event.”