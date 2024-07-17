Key Takeaways PC version of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes launches with 300 characters, raids, and events at 4K, 60FPS.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes came out of nowhere back in 2015. In a year where Disney and DICE only wanted to focus on the Original Trilogy and Episode VII, Galaxy of Heroes openly embraced all of Star Wars on mobile devices. The game has continued to flourish over the years with a glut of updates that have added new canon characters, Legends characters, raids, film and television tie-ins, Raids, space battles, and more. Nine years on, developer Capital Games continues to build Galaxy of Heroes into the juggernaut it is today and is about to launch the game’s first port; PC.

Do not underestimate the power of PC

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes arrives on PC Early Access starting today, July 17. Early Access players can enjoy a wide array of content that spans 300 heroes and villains, raid bosses, territory battles, and a regular cadence of events, all with the benefits of playing on more powerful hardware.

Playing on PC delivers a 4K resolution and a performance that runs at 60 frames-per-second. The version also includes anti-aliasing, more detailed textures and models, and the ability to customize your key binds. The one thing Early Access on PC won’t support is controllers, though Capital Games said future support for gamepads isn’t out of the question.

Those who have already put a lot of time, effort, and money into the mobile version will be happy to learn that Galaxy of Heroes supports cross-play and cross-progression and launches with content parity. What you get in the mobile game is what you’ll get in the PC version. You’ll be able to enjoy the crisper visuals at home on your PC and then enjoy the flexibility of mobile on the go.

Streamlined progression for new and returning players

For those new to Galaxy of Heroes or have fallen off over the years, Capital Games has completely revamped the progression system to make it easier to hop in. The journey to the max level (85) has been simplified to the point that all units and items should be unlocked once you hit that level. In terms of time commitment, Capital Games revealed that it should only take a month now to get to level 85 compared to the year it would have previously taken.

As for where Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes goes next, Capital Games didn’t provide any concrete details. When asked about a potential release on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch platforms, the studio merely said it was focusing on getting the PC version out the door. In terms of future content, the studio still has a lot of material to pull from, including The Acolyte and future projects like Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, and upcoming films like The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is available to download now on mobile devices and PC.