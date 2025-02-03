EA and Battlefield Studios today revealed an ambitious new initiative that allows the Battlefield community to help shape the future of Battlefield.

Battlefield has been through the ringer the past decade. Since 2013, players have had to put up with bad servers at launch (Battlefield's 4, V, and 2042), interesting concepts that didn't feel like Battlefield (Hardline), and the simply awful end product that was 2042, a game missing so many core and quality-of-life features that it didn't even feel like a proper Battlefield game. EA and Dice know that Battlefield is on thin ice, and they're doing something about it. The two today announced Battlefield Labs, the most ambitious community testing program in franchise history.

Battlefield What?

The next Battlefield is coming soon, potentially this year. With the game transitioning to its pre-alpha phase, the studio is ready to launch Battlefield Labs, a new community test program. The goal is to break down the barriers between the development team so that they can hone the experience, ensure the proper features are included, and launch the game in the best state possible. Battlefield Labs' first phase of testing goes live in the coming weeks with an invited group of players in Europe and North America able to participate. The list of countries will expand in future phases. You can sign up to participate here.

“I’ve been playing Battlefield long before I joined the team,” says Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn & Group GM for EA Studios Organization. “This game has so much potential. To find that potential, with us being pre-alpha, now is the time to test the experiences our teams have been building for our upcoming launch. Battlefield Labs empowers our teams to do that."

For those who aren't chosen to participate at first, Battlefield Studios intends on publishing the latest testing information on the Labs page. Feedback provided will influence the development of the Battlefield franchise.

Coming Together

Today's announcement regarding Battlefield Labs is an encouraging sign that EA and Dice are taking the necessary steps to ensure what happened with Battlefield 2042 never happens again. Another major step is organization. While the studios working on Battlefield 2042 always appeared separate from one another, it would appear that, this time, they're working more closely. Dice, Ripple Effect, Motive, and Criterion have all banded together under the Battlefield Studios label with the goal of delivering the uncompromising all-out warfare experience the franchise is known for.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the next Battlefield.