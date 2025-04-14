EA and Bit Reactor today formally announced the title for their in-development turn-based tactics game set in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars Zero Company.

Announced years ago, Bit Reactor's Star Wars game finally has a name and key art. Star Wars Zero Company is a single-player turn-based tactics gaming targeting a release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While neither publisher nor developer revealed any concrete details about the game, we won't have to wait that much longer to get them. Bit Reactor, Repsawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games will all participate in a panel on April 19 at Star Wars Celebration Japan where the studio will unveil a first look at Star Wars Zero Company.

Attention, sergeant on deck

While we really don't know many details about Star Wars Zero Company, we can make some educated guesses based on the key art. What do we know? Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars. As such, the game's characters are likely pulled from various factions active during that time period. From left to right, the key art showcases a bounty hunter, Jedi, smuggler, clone trooper, astromech droid, and Mandalorian. Party members will likely be pulled from these archetypes.

As for how the game plays, we do know Bit Reactor's developers include those that have worked on strategy franchises like XCOM and Civilization. Given that knowledge, and some leaked screenshots, it's not too much of a stretch to expect something similar to XCOM. Hopefully, we'll get a proper gameplay reveal on April 19 instead of just a CG trailer.

Oh where, oh where has Star Wars gone?

Despite EA's 10-year exclusivity contract ending more than two years ago, the promised land of new Star Wars games has yet to materialize. Of the numerous projects announced, only Star Wars Outlaws and Star Wars Hunters have launched, though Hunters will shut down later this year. Star Wars Eclipse, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, and Amy Hennig's Star Wars project remain vaporware. Finally, Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars FPS game was outright canceled. Currently, the only guaranteed Star Wars games include Star Wars Zero Company, the third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series, and remasters/re-releases of classic Star Wars games, but hopefully that will change soon.

Be sure to check back for more details about Star Wars Zero Company on April 19.