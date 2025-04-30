Today, EA SPORTS and Codemasters have put a pause on its EA SPORTS WRC series, but potentially more could be happening. The game released back in 2023 and received content throughout the 2024 season even changing its name to EA SPORTS WRC 24. The team officially announced that its recent expansion, the Hard Chargers Content Pack, would be its last release for the game. After two years and entering the 2025 World Rally Championship season, this makes sense. However, more news regarding not only the game but the series was announced afterwards in this post directly from the Codemasters WRC Team.

Potentially the End of an Era

The Codemasters WRC Team would go on to state after the announcement of the end of support for EA SPORTS WRC 24, all future plans for future rally titles have been paused. The current game will continue to be available for existing and new players, which following up with this sentence isn't a great sign. "We hope it remains a source of joy, excitement, and the thrill of rally racing," the team said in the post. "We've poured our hearts into making it for fans, and we know you'll keep the passion alive."

The update grows a bit more bleak as the team discusses its history with the WRC partnership. EA has recently been dealing with layoffs. Codemasters is set to release F1 25 on May 30, leaving that series as the only one left that Codemasters is actively working on. Codemasters has released two rally games with DiRT 5 back in 2020 at launch of the current consoles and EA SPORTS WRC in 2023. The only other recent Codemasters game was GRID Legends. Below is the statement involving the history between the partnership.