EA today confirmed key details about the next Battlefield game, revealing that the game is taking the franchise back to its roots.

EA and DICE's Battlefield franchise has been in the dumps for some time. Battlefield 4's launch was an unmitigated mess (though it did eventually pull itself together), Battlefield Hardline was a concept few wanted (despite ending up a good game), Battlefield V was a mess at launch and rarely felt like a World War II game, and the less said about Battlefield 2042 the better. The franchise can't catch a break, and despite each title having a few good ideas and gameplay innovations, DICE has struggled to pull the entire game together.

Perhaps that is why, as of today, EA confirmed that the next entry is a return to form. It's a modern day setting that focuses on delivering 64-player, class-based action. 128 player maps? Not in this Battlefield? Specialists? Thankfully no.

The Core Battlefield Experience

Speaking with IGN, Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn & Group GM for EA Studios Organization, confirmed that the goal for the next Battlefield game is to bring the franchise back to its core. For Zampella, that means building a game more like what he considers the "peak of Battlefield," which for him means Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. Both games featured a modern setting with locales based around Europe, the Middle-East, Russia, and China. Outside of the single piece of concept art showcasing what appears to be a European city, exact details about the next Battlefield's setting remain a mystery.

Though he wouldn't call Battlefield 2042 a failure, he did call out two of the game's features that won't be returning. The heavily marketed 128-player maps are out with the developers focusing on creating well-designed play spaces with 64-players. Likewise, the much-maligned Specialists, which felt heavily out of place in a Battlefield game, won't be making a comeback. Instead, the game will launch with traditional classes.

Looking Forward

Whatever the next Battlefield game is, it will have an enormous mountain to climb to get back into fan's good graces. The path to the next game's launch is already littered with botched launches (Battlefields 4, V, and 2042), features players didn't ask for (Battlefields Hardline, V, and 2042), and a perceived lack of communication between the developers and their community. Still, not all hope is lost. Battlefields Bad Company 2, 3, and 1 remained intensely loved by the Battlefield community, and 4 managed to join them after DICE LA's hard work fixing the title.

DICE also seems keenly aware it dropped the ball with the community. Zampella confirmed that the team will announce a program next year aimed at getting the community in and earning trust back. As to what this program might be, no additional details were provided.

No release date, window, or platforms were provided, but a 2025 release date on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC isn't out of the realm of possibility. As for potential PS5 Pro features or a Switch 2 release, Zampella took a 'we'll see' approach to both platforms.