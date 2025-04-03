Summary Project Rene is a new mobile-focused direction for The Sims franchise.

Closed alpha for Project Rene, City Life Game with Friends, available on Google Play Store.

EA plans to launch various new Sims titles in response to increasing competition.

EA has recently unveiled a sneak peek into what seems to be the future of The Sims franchise with their upcoming project codenamed Project Rene. This initiative appears to be a new step in the franchise's new direction for the series and one that's focused on mobile gaming. Let's take a look at Project Rene and what's in store for The Sims franchise.

What is Project Rene?

To give a bit of history, Project Rene was first revealed in 2022 as EA's experimental attempt at reimagining The Sims experience. While it shares DNA with The Sims series, it's not a direct sequel to The Sims 4 and is instead designed as a separate game now revealed as City Life Game with Friends. I've tried the game in its current closed alpha, and from my brief experience, I couldn't find anything that I would say was truly unique about this project. Its gameplay is similar to The Sims, including its character models, customization options, animations, emotes and world design. Even its multiplayer elements, which were teased as a major evolution for the franchise, feel more like an expansion of existing social features rather than a revolutionary shift. For those wondering if this is EA’s first attempt at a mobile-based Sims game, it's not. The Sims FreePlay launched over a decade ago and remains active today, offering a similar experience for mobile players.

How to Join Project Rene Closed Alpha

For those interested in testing Project Rene, the closed alpha is currently accessible via the Google Play Store under the name "City Life Game with Friends." Players can download the app, sign in with their EA accounts and participate in the playtest, which is available until April 4, 2025 at 12:00 AM (PST).

The Sims Franchise Moving Forward

During last year's EA Investor Day, Laura Miele, President of EA Entertainment, highlighted that The Sims 4 would serve as the foundation for the franchise’s growth strategy. Building on this, EA plans to launch a variety of new titles, including Project Rene (also known as City Life Game with Friends), MySims, released for Nintendo Switch, and another standalone mobile game, TheSims Project Stories, which will provide a platform for players to create and share stories within The Sims Universe.

For long-time Sims players, the question remains whether this roadmap will be enough to keep its player base engaged. The life sim genre, once dominated by Maxis’ The Sims, is now facing serious competition and 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for EA because of the arrival of a new challenger, inZOI, a brand new, ambitious hyper-realistic life sim game developed by Krafton, a South Korean video game publisher who also co-developed PUBG. Without a true AAA entry scheduled for release this year, it's going to be interesting to see whether EA's roadmap ushers in a new future for the franchise.

