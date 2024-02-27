Key Takeaways Pre-order F1 24 Champions Edition for exclusive content like 2 new Icons and early access starting May 28 with bonus Pitcoin and VIP Pass.

F1 23 players can link up with 2024 season ahead of Lights Out with overhauled Career mode and new Dynamic Handling System coming soon.

Exciting changes in F1 24 include second wave of liveries, valuable items in Champions Edition, and early release date on May 31 for all platforms.

Today, EA and Codemasters have opened the curtains to F1 24 thus officially announcing the game and giving a release date for this year's official Formula One video game. The game will launch around the Monaco GP on May 31 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. EA has also announced a new loyalty program for a limited time. Owners dating back to F1 2021 will receive a 15% discount when they pre-order F1 24 Champions Edition. Additionally, players will receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries that will carry over to the new title, so they may use the liveries on F1 23. The loyalty program is for a limited time.

"For the first time, our F1 23 players can now connect immediately with the 2024 season with some of their favourite teams ahead of this weekend’s first Lights Out," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. "Our full reveal is coming soon, and we’re bringing players an overhauled Career mode, a new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling System, and so much more."

Related Review: F1 23 F1 23 makes welcome changes and additions to the series with the most beneficial being the racing.

F1 24 Champions Edition

A second wave of new season liveries are slated to be coming towards the end of April. However, pre-ordering F1 24 Champions Edition will bring valuable items connected directly to F1 24 at launch. F1 24 Champions Edition will be digital-exclusive and offer two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack. This consists of resources for both single and multiplayer gameplay events. Three days of early access is also granted in this version starting on May 28. Pre-orders calso comes with one bonus VIP Podium Pass. The Standard Edition pre-order includes 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack. You can watch the reveal trailer here.

With the official Formula 1 season starting up in the coming weeks as the sport has just completed testing, EA SPORTS Ambassador and two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen looks poised to continue his dominance of the sport. EA and Codemasters have done an excellent job in recent releases with updating the season ratings and mirroring how the drivers either improve or regress throughout the season. The release date of May 31 will be the earliest the game has ever released but should provide a good idea of just how well each driver or constructor is performing by that point.