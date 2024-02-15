Key Takeaways EA SPORTS College Football 25 will be launching this summer, featuring ten FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff.

The game will focus on a complete inaugural edition, with room for growth as a yearly title.

The inclusion of real college players is a possibility, but there are still some roadblocks to securing their acquisition.

It is real and it is happening. After rumors and talks and a long eleven years, college football fans will finally be getting their fix this summer. EA SPORTS College Football 25 will be launching this summer with more information coming in May. ESPN had an interview with EA Sports vice president Daryl Holt, who provided a bit more details about the game. Since the licensing was severed with the NCAA, much like EA did with FIFA, EA was able to nab ten FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff. EA also did not want to rush this game to market, but rather focus on a complete inaugural edition with room for growth as a yearly title.

Waiting until this year certainly played in the favor of EA due to how the current state of the sport is changing. When NCAA Football 14 released, there was no Playoff, no NIL deals, and conferences hadn't really changed that much. The sport will look much different next year with expanded playoffs and a lack of Nick Saban trudging the sidelines in Tuscaloosa. NIL deals means that real college players can appear in the game, but in Holt's interview with ESPN, he mentions there are still some road blocks on securing players as they intend to work towards acquisitions in a meaningful way.

A Bit More Details

With ten FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff, Holt confirmed there would be "at least" 120 programs in the game. This includes uniforms, stadiums and traditions, so hopefully the atmosphere for the series won't miss a beat. He also confirmed that Dynasty Mode is the "passionate focus" and the team wants to get that perfect for the first release, so it can be confirmed that this will be part of the game. Holt also mentioned that FCS schools and HBCU schools is an "evolving experience". With the series not being tied to the NCAA, there is certainly an opening to get smaller programs involved.

Towards the end of the series, it really started to break off from using previously used Madden assets and started to form its own identity. It took a while to integrate the ESPN license, so hopefully the inclusion of the presentation will continue to grow with the latest release. Previous NCAA titles had the opportunity to create teams, and a lot of people would make high school teams. The customization aspect is wide open but everyone will have to wait until May to learn more details about anything in College Football 25. You can check out the announce trailer here.