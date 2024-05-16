Key Takeaways College Football 25 features a trio of current football stars on its covers, breaking from tradition.

Official release date for EA SPORTS College Football 25 is July 19, available on current-gen consoles only.

Pre-orders for both Standard and Deluxe Editions are available now, along with EA SPORTS MVP Bundle.

Today, and after a very long time, there is new cover art for a college football video game. EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 will bring a Standard and Deluxe Edition when the game finally releases, and there isn't just one cover athlete for these versions. Also, there is an official release date, and much like the prior releases, it is in July. EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 will also be a current generation console title, as no previous generation or PC version will be available when the game officially launches on July 19. The official reveal of the game will take place tomorrow.

A Trio of Cover Athletes

EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 will feature three of the current stars in college football rather than an athlete that graduated, which is what the series has done in the past. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter will be on both covers of the game. Edwards won the National Championship with Michigan last year breaking off two touchdown runs greater than 40 yards in the game while Ewers led Texas to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 Championship. Travis Hunter is one of the few two-way players in the sport. He is the only FBS player in the last 20 years to record 100 yards receiving and pick off a ball in the same game.

“EA SPORTS games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA SPORTScollege football game and keep the tradition going.” “To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA SPORTS games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25,” said Ewers. “I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”

Both the Standard and Deluxe Editions of College Football 25 are available for pre-order now. Players can double down with the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle which offers both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 (2024 Edition) with three day early access for both titles and more benefits.