EA SPORTS has introduced FC IQ to EA SPORTS FC 25 that aims to overhaul the gameplay and add strategy to building teams and approaching game day. Along with this, another major addition is a completely new game mode with Rush, which minimizes the teams to a 5v5 setup for both offline and online options. While VOLTA has seemingly taken a back seat this year (even though it is technically still in the game), shoring up the gameplay experience in both 11v11 and the new Rush mode is clearly evident and pays off. This may be EA SPORTS best soccer/football game to date thanks to these updates.

What a Rush it is

Rush is, simply put, one of the all-time greatest additions to sports games. While it's listed as 5v5, this includes the goalie, so truly the experience is 4v4. The field is condensed, but not to the size of what was seen in VOLTA. Indoor soccer is a thing and that may be 5v5, but 5v5 soccer would really open the sport up. The thing is one would think this means more goal scoring, but it doesn't. Momentum swings are so much more and getting into position of recovery is much easier. It simplifies the game to a much more manageable experience while abiding by the exact same rules in soccer.

Rush makes sense for the inclusion in Ultimate Team as players can build their team, but playing in Clubs Rush is the best online career-based mode in sports games. The Youth Academy in the Managerial Career will also be 5v5. The entire experience honestly plays out like hockey, and thanks to the changes in gameplay mechanics and if playing against the AI, it's highly addictive. The online component works as intended with Rush, doesn't feel sluggish due to input lag, and matches tend to last less than ten minutes. The ability to upgrade the player in Clubs Rush and the fact the turn around time to quickly find a match and play a match means the player will be hooked. Yeah, there will be bad players encountered, but Rush in its entirety takes everything that makes the sport of soccer great and brilliantly compresses it into an entirely new experience.

FC IQ Tactics and Gameplay Overhaul

The development team has introduced FC IQ, something EA is starting to incorporate in other sports titles. This is for the 11v11 traditional matches and integrated with HyperMotion V and PlayStyles, which was introduced in the past. Players now have the option before matches to create tactics or edit the current one assigned to the team. This allows for individual player roles to shine or hold the team back. This comes in handy in the Managerial Career and in Ultimate Team as players will want to craft the best lineup over time. Bonuses are applied to individual players on the field depending on player role and the position they are in, which allows for playing with different strategies during play.

The great thing is that this can be seen during gameplay as players will do just what they are assigned to do. Having someone like Messi get an even bigger advantage in the MLS is maddening. The devs have taken real-world data and over the course of the years with the addition of the other technologies introduced to the game, the team has seemingly capped it off with a perfect culmination of every aspect. The one major caveat when setting up a tactic in the menu is the inability to swap out a bench player to see if they provide a better option in comparison. Hopefully, this can be patched, but currently players will need to back out of that screen, swap out a player, and go back in and check. This addition of tactical strategy adds more preparation to games and gives aim to properly building of a team over time in the career-based modes.

Playing the Pitch

The AI received a major overhaul with everything being added this year. The amount of skill moves that can be done will take mastering, as everything from recent years carries over, but with important and positive updates. There's a noticeable change in ball behavior across the board. The gameplay isn't as wide open as in the past it came down to finding a skill player breaking away and making a direct pass to try and score the goal. The AI is aggressive on defense and will now counter and catch players that tend to break away. This is where the strategy really comes into play as proper pass placement and moving the ball into scoring position is much more important.

It is also worth noting the overall gameplay and momentum are slowed down. Players have more weight in transition and it is easier to get caught flat-footed. Gameplay is still extremely smooth and putting the ball in the net remains extremely satisfying after the work that is put in. The AI is what stands out the best with the product on the field and seeing the strategy play out with teammates is neat.

The Sights and Sounds

EA SPORTS FC 25 remains the visual peak of EA SPORTS titles, even though Madden is right on its heels. The pre-game introductions, the player animations, the crowd, environments and the lighting are beautiful. Then there's Messi's hair that flows in the wind. There are two graphical options in the menu with the option to include some ray tracing and the other favoring resolution. There was a glaring graphical bug during daytime games that couldn't be replicated at night and changing the graphical options didn't get rid of it. Player models during the game in the middle of the field would begin ghosting. This may be related to the lighting direction at the time, but it's apparent enough that it's an issue (it doesn't seem to happen at night or in the rain). Otherwise, every visual aspect of the game remains top tier.

The commentary is still fitting to the soccer atmosphere, but remains to get easily drained out by the loud crowds which should be the focus. Rush has its own commentator to try and create a vibe, but he's super repetitive and is all over the place on commentary. Rush feels like a newer looter shooter, and that new Nike stadium is gorgeous, but the commentary for the mode isn't needed. This mode isn't about setting an atmosphere. The soundtrack is deep and remains fitting for the title. Different presentations for different championships are still present and including cutscenes in the career modes is a nice touch.

Other Gameplay Modes

Career mode offers both a Managerial and Player Career option and is deep, but remains consistent with the previous version for the most part. The option to play in five of the top women's league is now available this year. The change with the Managerial Career comes with the inclusion of FC IQ with the tactical setups. Starting a Managerial Career is going through the steps of the offseason and being proposed trades for about a month until an actual game appears. Knowing the GM side of the sport will benefit those the most with the Managerial Career, but both options remain solid.

Ultimate Team includes Rush and a new way to build a team, which should be a welcome addition to players who spend their time in the microtransaction mode. Simply having the tactical addition this year will allow players a few different ways to experience all the modes differently. Clubs is the better player career without dealing with the managerial aspects as players can drop in and out of online matches both in 11v11 and Rush. The Clubhouse allows players to join a club to earn extra rewards. VOLTA remains an option buried in the options, but it's still playable. Finally, EA did incorporate a new way to create and share highlights from the game itself. This replay editor combines instant replay, match highlights and match recap in one space.

EA SPORTS FC 25's implementation of FC IQ and the addition of Rush pays off. Rush is fun and addictive, but doesn't need the commentator. Playing Clubs Rush is the peak way to play this mode thanks to quick turnover times and player progression. The inclusion of FC IQ and being able to build tactics suited to boost players is a much beneficial addition. The only issue is with menu design in forcing players to back out to swap out bench players to see if they would better fit the scheme. The rest of the overall experience remains the same, but with VOLTA not being the stand out mode it once was. The other game modes benefit from FC IQ. The gameday experience remains fantastic and properly replicates the atmosphere, while the changes to AI greatly affect the gameplay. These two additions alone make EA SPORTS FC 25 stand out as one of the best in the series.