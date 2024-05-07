Key Takeaways F1 24 aims for authenticity with detailed circuit and driver updates, including realistic visuals and authentic audio commentary.

Players can expect improvements to circuits like Spa and Silverstone, as well as new faces in the game such as Lucas Blakeley and Jarno Opmeer.

Pre-order bonuses for F1 24 include early access, exclusive liveries, new Icons like James Hunt and Juan Pablo Montoya, PitCoin, and more.

Today, EA SPORTS has released its third and final Gameplay Deep Dive video for F1 24. The game will launch on May 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam. Today's trailer showcases both the circuit and driver improvements along with the enhanced realism features coming to F1 24. The Deep Dive trailer can be viewed here, and more details about F1 24 can be viewed here. The aim to provide a more authentic F1 experience starts with these circuit and driver updates, as quite a bit of attention to detail will be noticed by the player.

Attention to Detail

F1 24 is aiming for the most authentic experience possible. The trailer showcases circuits such as Spa, Lusail and Jeddah as the developers sought out to replicate the track at 100%. Changes to curbs and items on and around the track have been updated for 2024. Players will notice Spa now has a sandpit that wasn't there previously. This also means a more drastic update to elevation changes on individual tracks, including Spa. Players can also expect circuit updates to Silverstone.

The developers have also completed a CAD scan for every car and a new facial scan for every driver. This will ensure both the drivers and the cars will look as realistic as possible. The cars will include Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination technology to really improve the lighting, shadows and reflections during both races and cut scenes. Speaking of cut scenes, there will be more cut scenes in between races than in the past. The car updates will also roll over to F2, which will receive the 2024 roster in a future update. Lastly, the team is taking racer specific audio commentary and putting this into race day. These are borrowed from real F1 broadcasts and feature hundreds of lines.

Not only will the legacy drivers be included as potential teammates in My Team (which surprise, its returning to the game), players will have the option to hire F1 Sim Racing champions. These include Lucas Blakeley, Jarno Opmeer and David Tonizza. Those opting for the F1 24 Champions Edition will gain access to 1976 World Champion James Hunt and seven-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya. Other legacy drivers in the game include Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve, Mika Hakkinen, Jenson Button, Felipe Massa, Mark Webber, Kamui Kobayashi, Pastor Maldonado and Jamie Chadwick.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Those that owned any of the previous F1 titles dating back to 2021 will receive a 15% loyaldy discount on the F1 24 Champions Edition pre-orders. Those that pre-order now will get immediate access to a selection of 2024 liveries to use in F1 23's special Time Trial Mode. Three days early access, two new Icons (Hunt and Montoya), 18,000 PitCoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack are included. Early Access starts May 28 and includes exclusive Max Verstappen-inspired special events with unique unlockable rewards and one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 PitCoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.