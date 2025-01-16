Today, EA SPORTS has announced the Le Maestros Content Pack, which is the first DLC of the EA SPORTS WRC 24 Season Expansion. This DLC pack will release on January 28 across all platforms as this release will dig into the golden era of rally racing as it pays homage to the best French teams and drivers of the late 1990s and the 2010s. Players can expect a slew of new content for this release as it comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The team has also released a new video trailer to get players hyped for the release later this month.

Expansion Content Details

With the focus of this expansion being on the best of the best the French had to offer during these times, the dev team wanted to make sure the best were available for players. The lineup of cars is expanded with six new vehicles highlighted by the championship-winning Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013 and the Peugeot 206 S1600. The Volkswagen was the cover car of the original DiRT Rally title. Players can look forward to 17 new liveries, as well, and 12 new stages across Monte Carlo and Portugal. 16 new Challenges will also be added using content from this Le Maestros Content Pack. There will be another release in the Spring known as the Hard Chargers Content Pack. Check out the details for this expansion below along with the latest trailer for the update coming January 28 for WRC 24.

12 new stages, for existing in-game locations: *

Monte Carlo: Briançonnet-Entrevaux (14.3km)

Monte Carlo: Entrevaux-Briançonnet (13.7km)

Monte Carlo: Les Vénières (6.9km)

Monte Carlo: Parbiou (6.2km)

Monte Carlo: Le Champ (7.4km)

Monte Carlo: Pertus (7.4km)

Portugal: Fafe (11.3km)

Portugal: Vila Pouca (11km)

Portugal: Barbosa (5.7km)

Portugal: Passos (5.5km)

Portugal: Moreira do Rei (5.5km)

Portugal: Ruivães (5.5km)

1 new car class: *

WRC 2012-2016

6 new cars: *

WRC 2017-2021: Citroën C3 WRC

WRC 2012-2016: Citroën DS3 WRC ’12

WRC 2012-2016: Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013

F2 Kit Car: Citroën Xsara Kit Car

S1600: Peugeot 206 S1600

Rally4: Citroën C2 R2 Max

17 official liveries for new and existing cars:

Citroën C2 R2 Max : “Launch Livery” (2008)

: “Launch Livery” (2008) Citroën C2 S1600 : Sébastien Ogier (2008)

: Sébastien Ogier (2008) Citroën C3 WRC : “Citroën” (2018)

: “Citroën” (2018) Citroën C3 WRC : “Citroën” (2018)

: “Citroën” (2018) Citroën C3 WRC : Sébastien Ogier (2019)

: Sébastien Ogier (2019) Citroën C4 WRC : “Citroën” (2010)

: “Citroën” (2010) Citroën C4 WRC : Sébastien Ogier (2010)

: Sébastien Ogier (2010) Citroën DS3 WRC ’12 : “Citroën” (2012)

: “Citroën” (2012) Citroën DS3 WRC ’12 : Sébastien Ogier (2011)

: Sébastien Ogier (2011) Citroën Xsara Kit Car : “Citroën” (1999)

: “Citroën” (1999) Citroën Xsara WRC : “Citroën” (2005)

: “Citroën” (2005) Citroën Xsara WRC : “Kronos Racing” (2006)

: “Kronos Racing” (2006) Ford Fiesta WRC : Sébastien Ogier (2018)

: Sébastien Ogier (2018) Peugeot 206 Rally : Gilles Panizzi (2003)

: Gilles Panizzi (2003) Peugeot 206 S1600 : “Total Livery” (2002)

: “Total Livery” (2002) ŠKODA Fabia WRC : “Factory Livery” (2003)

: “Factory Livery” (2003) Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013: Sébastien Ogier (2013)

16 exclusive challenges in Moments mode:

Featuring iconic moments from WRC history, using content from the Le Maestros Content Pack

January 28, 2025

Le Maestros Content Pack is also available as part of the following bundles:

EA SPORTS™ WRC + 24 Season Expansion Bundle