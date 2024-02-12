Key Takeaways Earth Defense Force 6 release delayed to summer 2024 for further refinement and bug fixes.

The delay shows a commitment to meeting high standards set by fans and developers.

Despite the setback, the game's gameplay footage promises an exciting and entertaining experience.

In a recent announcement that might disappoint some fans, D3 Publisher revealed that the highly anticipated release of Earth Defense Force 6 has been postponed to the summer of 2024. Originally slated for a spring 2024 launch, this latest installment in the beloved franchise will now hit shelves a few months later than expected.

The team decided the delay would be necessary to meet 'high standards'.

The decision to delay the game was shared through a press release on D3 Publisher's official website. According to the statement, the delay was prompted by a thorough review of the production schedule, leading to the conclusion that more time was needed to ensure the game meets the high standards set by fans and developers alike. This extension will allow Sandlot, the game's developer, to implement final tweaks, address any lingering bugs, and polish the game to perfection for its Western release.

Earth Defense Force 6 has been a long time in the making, with its existence first teased back in June 2020 with the launch of its dedicated website. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news and updates on the progress of the game. Although a spring 2024 release was initially anticipated, this delay marks a minor setback in the journey towards its launch.

Close

Despite the delay, glimpses of gameplay have offered reassurance that Earth Defense Force 6 is shaping up to be a worthy addition to the franchise. With its signature blend of intense action and quirky humor, the game promises to deliver the thrilling experience that fans have come to expect.

As anticipation builds for the summer release window, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on Earth Defense Force 6. With the additional time allotted for refinement, D3 Publisher and Sandlot aim to make this latest installment a truly memorable entry in the series. While you wait, you can keep an eye on Earth Defense Force 6 on Steam!