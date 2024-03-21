Key Takeaways LuckyChap to bring The Sims to theaters with Kate Herron directing.

No studio attached yet, bidding war expected to start this week.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap producing, Roy Lee from Vertigo also involved.

The Sims are going Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LuckyChap, the production studio responsible for last year's smash hit Barbie, is bringing EA's acclaimed life-simulator to theaters. To top it off, they've got talented crew members on board.

As of writing, no studio is attached to make the film. A bidding war for the project is set to take place this week, as told by The Hollywood Reporter. Kate Herron, director of season one of Disney+'s hit Marvel show, Loki, is set to direct the adaptation of The Sims. She'll also share script-writing duties with fellow Doctor Who co-writer and collaborator, Briony Redman.

LuckyChap is fresh off several Academy Award nominations and the buzz from the R-rated rollercoaster ride that is Saltburn. If that wasn't enough, the production company is headed by Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie, who played the titular doll in Barbie. Margot isn't signed on to act in the project, though. She's joined by her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

EA, the publisher behind The Sims, will be heavily involved with the project, contributing to the production and creative endeavors. Also producing the project are Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment. Interestingly enough, Roy Lee has a habit of bringing adaptations to life, as he produced all entries of The LEGO Movie and will do the same with Minecraft, slated to release in April 2025.

The Sims, created by Maxis and gaming legend Will Wright (SimCity, Spore), is a series of life simulator games dating back to 2000. For many, it's the perfect game for living out your wildest fantasies, whether it's getting a dream job, starting a family or becoming a werewolf.

The series' last entry, The Sims 4, was released in 2014, a whopping ten years ago. Yes, I feel old saying that. The game has received many new updates with new features and expansions like Universities and Hollywood to liven up your playthrough. It's also gone free-to-play, so anyone can join in on the fun. In 2022, EA and Maxis announced the next generation of The Sims, called Project Rene, though updates on the title haven't been too frequent.

Personally, an adaptation of The Sims is an interesting choice. It's a safe bet, as there isn't a set narrative to follow. It's what you do with the material that can make a difference, though. For example, The LEGO Movie, and even Barbie for that matter, take the source and play with the concepts, enriching the meaning and adding layers. Some may build on nostalgia, others on deeper themes. It helps that Kate Herron has proven to be a talented director with her work on Loki, a show focused on the consequences of time and changing life itself. Who knows if we may see some of that in The Sims?

Either way, it's exciting to see how the project comes out. Even more so, I want to know how they'll tackle Simlish, the language created for The Sims. Maybe they'll have jokes on it or maybe the whole film will be spoken in Simlish with subtitles. The possibilities, like any playthrough of The Sims, are endless.

No release date is set for The Sims.