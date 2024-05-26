Echocalypse is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi strategy RPG for mobile devices. As an Awakener, guide humanity's last hope, the Kemono Girl Cases, on thrilling adventures. Collect Mana from various factions, build your strength, and embark on a quest to free your little sister and uncover the truth about the world to restore its order. Battle alongside your kemono girl companions in a devastated world, unraveling the epic story prophesied by ancient texts as you face humanity’s greatest trial.

All Codes For Echocalypse

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Echocalypse. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/26

he95e48gyd —Redeem Code for Echo Crystal Flake*3, Nurture Solution IV x 20

SPRING2024 —Redeem Code for Draw Item*1, Solar Terms Background: Spring Equinox, Mission Data IV x 20

he37d2r9bf —Redeem Code for Generic Bio-Chip III*5, Tooth of the Leviathan*5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x 5

ECHOLOVE314 —Redeem Code for Draw Master Selection Chest×1, Avatar Frame, Tribute Points × 52k

gt28an16hp —Redeem Code for Adaptability Material*1, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x 20

gt28ba57kf —Redeem Code for Generic Bio-Chip III*5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x 5

IWD0308 —Redeem Code for Draw Item*1, Tribute Points*38k, Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest*10

53f4sa6n9b —Redeem Code for Heterogeneous Solution*20, Crystalline Cells x 300

5xfys7gn36 —Redeem Code for Generic Bio-Chip III*5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x 5

b27trd59aq —Redeem Code for a Random Special Chimera Chest and 5 Multicore Artifact Matrices

b6fg2a8a4h —Redeem Code for 2 Draw Master Selection Chests, 20 Outfit Vouchers, and 10 Random SSR Affinity Gift Chests

b9br74a63n —Redeem Code for 5 Generic Bio-Chips III and 5 SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chests

HALFANNIV2024 —Redeem Code for Rewards

HINAMATSURI —Redeem Code for a Raeon Emoji Set, Furnishing [Lacquer-painting Screen], Generic Bio-Chip III x 5

KURIDOROTHY —Redeem Code for Rewards

ac24kr23ps —Redeem Code for Draw Item 1, Tribute Points 60k, Action Points Recovery Item 2

NEKOMIMI —Redeem Code for Rewards

MORI211 —Redeem Code for Rewards

VALENTINE2024 —Redeem Code for x1 Avatar Frame, x3 Action Points Recovery Items, x5 Favorability Gifts, and x2 Draw Items

35KFOLLOWERS —Redeem Code for Rewards

GRYPH17 —Redeem Code for 30,000x Tribut Points, 100 Iridimorphite, and 5x Random SSR Affinity Gift Bag

wa4y4d05qs —Redeem Code for a Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest x10, and Iridimorphite x60

ECHOXMAS2023 —Redeem Code for Avatar Frame, Action Points Recovery Item, Furniture, and Favorability Gift

WINTER2023 —Redeem Code for Solar Term background – Winter Solstice and "A Bowl of Dold Winter" Frame

DRAGONYEAR —Redeem Code for x5 S Elementium, x4 Action Points Recovery Item, x1 Avatar Frame and x1 SSR Surprise Box (New)

gs68rc92fn —Redeem Code for Random Special Chimera Chestx1, and Multicore Artifact Matrix*5

HORUS128 —Redeem Code for free rewards

gs68rcy37b —Redeem Code for Modification Protocol IVx50, and Crystalline Cells*300

CHIRAHA114 —Redeem Code for rewards

wa4y2d19hu —Redeem Code for 5 Generic Bio-Chip III, 10 Mission Data IV

wa4y4d12kn —Redeem Code for 20x Nurture Solution III and 2 Echo Crystal Flake

ECHO2024 —Redeem Code for Happy New Year frame, 100 Iridimorphite and 2 Nutrient Solution

—Redeem Code for Happy New Year frame, 100 Iridimorphite and 2 Nutrient Solution FBFRIENDS—Redeem Code for 500x Iridimorphite

How to Redeem Codes in Echocalypse

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Echocalypse on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click the avatar on the top left Go to Basic Data Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.