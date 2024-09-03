With the anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, fans are sure to enjoy this latest trailer released by Nintendo of America, which showcases a whole new world within Hyrule. That’s right, along with being able to explore the Kingdom of Hyrule, Princess Zelda will embark into the mysterious rifts tearing the land apart called the Still World. The fight to save Hyrule is up to her, and she’s got the tools and sword to do it.

A Zelda Between Worlds

Zelda finds herself in an unusual situation, as she's thrown into a world of chaos and uncertainty, given that both Link and the King of Hyrule have been consumed by the rifts. In order to stop the mysterious rifts from taking over the entire land, Zelda meets with an ethereal fairy named Tri, who’s powers can aid in the process of entering the Still World. This world within the rift holds all that was consumed, with fragments of land, trees and people floating around. By using the echo powers given by Tri, as well as the Tri Rod, Zelda must explore dungeons and fend off the enemies that lie within them.

Who needs Link when you’ve got a sword of your own? Zelda will find a mysterious sword that will give her the power to attack directly while engaging in blocked paths and enemy fights either solo or with your echoes. While it might be sweet that the princess gets to fight, the form only lasts for a short period of time, making the use a precious element as you travel across the lands and rifts.

Another exciting introduction to the game is Dampé, a crafty engineer that creates automatons that can be used in battle in unique ways. These gizmos can provide an interesting element to combat, as they can work alongside echoes and on their own. Use them wisely though, since they’ll break if they take too much damage. The different ways that Zelda can interact with the surrounding challenges, whether with her swordfighting form, echoes and/or automatons, is exciting to see.

It's Finally Time for Zelda's (Re)Awakening

The game features a tilt-shift perspective combined with a miniature diorama-like art style, similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening from 2019. While that title holds striking similarities, this title features Zelda’s third appearance as a protagonist in the series, with the first two being Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon (1993) and Zelda’s Adventure (1995). This would mark the first mainline title to feature Zelda as the main character, as well as the first Zelda-led title in almost three decades.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will see Zelda utilizing the Tri Rod, granting her the ability to create echoes, which are imitations of objects and creatures found in the world of Hyrule. This ability allows her to create echoes to solve puzzles, traverse terrain and defeat enemies around her. Honestly, this element brings back memories of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, with its usage of the items found throughout your journey, so expect this title to be one to look out for in the coming weeks.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom tears onto Nintendo Switch on September 26. Pre-orders are available now.