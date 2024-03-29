Key Takeaways Eddy Gordo's return in Tekken 8 marks a historical moment for the series, introducing new gameplay mechanics and a fresh look.

Eddy's impact on the fighting game community extends beyond gameplay, as he popularized capoeira to a wider audience.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston praises Eddy's uniqueness and influence, highlighting the character's cultural significance and memorable style.

Today, Bandai Namco has officially unveiled the release date for its first DLC character for Tekken 8. There will be four in total this year with a release representing each season of the year. The first character for Season One was previously revealed to be fan favorite Eddy Gordo. Eddy will be sporting a new look and much like the rest of the roster, uses his native language for dialogue. Bandai Namco released a new gameplay trailer that sports Eddy's moves and mechanics along with his Heat and Rage moves. That trailer can be viewed here. Eddy Gordo will be available for Tekken 8 players for early access on April 1 PDT and the official release is April 4 PDT. The end of the trailer gives a glimpse to Eddy's other costume selections.

Historical Uprising

Eddy Gordo provided a big change for combat to the Tekken series when he debuted in Tekken 3. Eddy's background involves the fighter being imprisoned due to accusations for his father's death prior to Tekken 3. Eddy would actually skip the tournament for Tekken 4, but was a selectable character as was his student Christie Monteiro. He would share character select slots with her in Tekken 4 and Tekken 5, however would regain his own character slot in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection.

Eddy has garnered two distinctions within the fighting game community. One one hand, there is heavy criticism that Eddy is too approachable and doesn't require much skill to use his playstyle. On the other hand, Eddy and Christie have pouplarized the art of capoeira to a new audience within not only the fighting game community, but also martial arts. Eddy has a passionate fanbase from a cultural standpoint and many fans were afraid he wouldn't be part of Tekken 8 when the original roster was released.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston stated "guys like Eddy Gordo are very unique characters. When he was introduced into the Tekken series he was the guy everybody was talking about. People knew about Capoeira but they didn't really know what it was all about as far as moves and stuff. I watch a character like Eddy Gordo in Tekken and his capoeira style, and its characters like that I like to take from because of how they stand out." Kingston's early persona in the WWE certainly mimicked Eddy to a certain point as his over-the-top aerial style and kicks helped to define Kingston's character.