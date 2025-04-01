Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal is facing severe layoffs at the studio, letting go 75 employees. The prolific studio says it has laid off these talented developers because they can't relocate their talents to other projects after one of their mandates has ended.

Eidos Montreal Suffers Layoffs

"It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don't have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services," said the Quebec-based studio on LinkedIn. "These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition." The developer has committed to delivering "other projects currently in development."

Eidos Montreal was founded as a development studio in 2007.

This comes after layoffs in January 2024 after reports that a new Deus Ex game was canceled by Eidos Montreal owner Embracer Group. Industry insider Jason Schreier wrote for Bloomberg that the developer laid off 97 employees at the time. According to Schreier, the new Deus Ex was being developed for two years but was cancelled before it went into full production.